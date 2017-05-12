Titleist launch 917 National Fitting Day

There are no results available.
By David Cunninghame12 May, 2017
Titleist
917 Fitdayb 650X369

Here is your chance to experience the complete performance of Titleist’s 917 drivers and fairways by taking part in the nationwide fitting day on Saturday 20th May.

Over 600 Titleist Fitting Partners across the country will be available to conduct custom-fit experiences specifically for Titleist 917 metal woods on this day, giving you the chance to get your hands on some of the highest performing clubs on the market.

Read more -> Titlesit announce 2017 UK fitting events

There will also be an opportunity for those who undergo a fitting on the day, and anyone who currently uses clubs from the 917 family, to win exclusive prizes. To enter, all they have to do is send a picture with their 917 driver or fairway or during their fitting using the hashtag #Titleist917.

Titleist Fitting Day Event Lr

“The #Titleist917 National Fitting Day is a hugely exciting initiative which we are thrilled to be rolling out with our Titleist Fitting Partners, nationwide,” said Chris Beaumont, Golf Club Marketing Manager, at Titleist.

He added: “Golfers across the country will have the opportunity to get fitted into our 917 line of metals, and experience for themselves, the Complete Performance of 917 which has seen a number of Titleist tour professionals worldwide, lift trophies this season.”

917 Metals Together Image D2 D3 F2 F3

According to Titleist, the 917 range “sets the standard for complete performance off the tee”. The most notable feature with the 917 range is the new SureFit CG technology on the sole of the club. Interchangeable weights allow you to optimise spin and launch conditions by altering the CG of the club. This coupled, with their SureFit hosel technology, means we have Titleist’s most adjustable metal woods to date.

Since launching in 2016, the 917 range of drivers earned immediate validation by many of the world’s best players, including Jimmy Walker, who trusted a 917D2 to win his first major title at the PGA Championship, and this season, and Justin Thomas who sealed back-to-back wins with a 917D3 model.

To find out more, log-on to titleist.co.uk/917day.

