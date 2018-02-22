There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsHow did the Titleist Pro V1 get its name?

Gear

How did the Titleist Pro V1 get its name?

By bunkered.co.uk22 February, 2018
Titleist Pro V1 Titleist golf balls Titleist
Titleist Pro V1 Main1

In golf, there are few ‘brands within a brand’ to rival the Titleist Pro V1.

Think about it. When you ask your playing partner what ball they’re playing, they never say ‘Titleist Pro V1’, do they? It’s just ‘Pro V1’. That’s umbrella branding at its finest.

But how, exactly, did the good folks at Titleist come up with the name for their groundbreaking, game-changing ball? What’s the significance of the ‘Pro’, the ‘V’ or even the ‘1’? What does it all mean?

Well, according to Bill Morgan, the Senior Vice President for Titleist Golf Ball R&D, it doesn’t really mean anything and, instead, happened out of necessity rather than by design.

FIRST LOOK - The Titleist Tour Soft golf ball, new for 2018

“We didn't know what to call it,” Morgan is on record as saying. “The leading tour-played ball at the time was the Titleist Professional. We were coming up to the USGA deadline for getting balls on the conforming list, so I just put an interim stamp on for submission and I figured we would work out what to officially call it later.

“I wrote Pro for Professional, V for the ‘Veneer Project’ that it was called in R&D, and the number 1. I absolutely thought we would change the name but the players said they loved it - so it stuck.”

There you have it: simple but effective.

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Balls

-

Golf News

4 players to watch at the Honda Classic
Honda Classic

By Martin Inglis

Golf ball rollback: Get ready for the fight of the century
Opinion

By Bryce Ritchie

Kevin Pietersen calls out Kevin Na AGAIN!
Kevin Pietersen

By bunkered.co.uk

Padraig Harrington jumps to defence of rowdy golf fans
Padraig Harrington

By Michael McEwan

Tiger Woods named Ryder Cup vice-captain... but goal is to play
Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

Ranked: Top 20 PGA Tour earners who've never won a PGA Tour event
PGA Tour

By bunkered.co.uk

Colombian am Julio Bell cards 93-105 on Web.com Tour
Julio Bell

By Michael McEwan

Women golfers get a raw deal - Goya
Henni Goya

By bunkered.co.uk

Jack Nicklaus stepping back from his golf companies
Jack Nicklaus

By Michael McEwan

New Scottish Golf chief executive announced
Scottish Golf

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
play button
Swing and shoulder plane
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below