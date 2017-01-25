Titleist Pro V1: How it got its name

In golf, there are few ‘brands within a brand’ that can rival the Titleist Pro V1.

Think about it. When you ask your playing partner what ball they’re playing, they never say ‘Titleist Pro V1’, do they? It’s just ‘Pro V1’. That’s umbrella branding at its finest.

But how, exactly, did the good folks at Titleist come up with the name for their groundbreaking, game-changing ball? What’s the significance of the ‘Pro’, the ‘V’ or even the ‘1’? What does it all mean?

Well, according to Bill Morgan, the Senior Vice President for Titleist Golf Ball R&D, it doesn’t really mean anything and, instead, happened out of necessity rather than by design.

“I figured we would work out what to officially call it later” – Bill Morgan

“We didn’t know what to call it,” Morgan is quoted as saying on the Titleist website. “The leading tour-played ball at the time was the Titleist Professional. We were coming up to the USGA deadline for getting balls on the conforming list, so I just put an interim stamp on for submission and I figured we would work out what to officially call it later.

“I wrote Pro for Professional, V for the ‘Veneer Project’ that it was called in R&D, and the number 1. I absolutely thought we would change the name but the players said they loved it – so it stuck.”

There you have it: simple but effective.

