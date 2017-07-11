Titleist unveil new hybrids, Rose's new irons

At this week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open and John Deere Classic, the pros will get their hands on Titleist’s new 818 hybrids for the first time as part of their tour validation process.

Two weeks ago Titleist introduced their prototype 718 irons, which instantly received rave reviews from the tour pros and are now in the bags of most Titleist brand ambassadors, so we can expect to see plenty of 818 hybrids in play this week.

Rose puts new irons in the bag



Last week Justin Rose revealed on Twitter his new set of Rose Proto TaylorMade irons, that he put in play for the first time at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Rose finished the week in a tie for fourth and is of the favourites to claim the claret jug next week at Royal Birkdale.

The irons appear to be carbon copies of the Rors Proto irons that McIlroy has had in the bag since making the switch to TaylorMade equipment last month. For the moment there has been no word from TaylorMade as to when these sleek musclebacks will be available to purchase.

Carly Booth signs with Volvik

Carly Booth has recently signed a multi-year deal with the company after she used the Volvik S4 ball to qualify for this month’s US Open.

The relatively unknown South Korean brand first hit the mainstream headlines back at the beginning of this year when two-time Masters champion, Bubba Watson, signed with the multi-coloured performance golf ball brand and started playing the same Pink S4 as Carly.

The Scot will tee up the Pink S4 ball as an official Volvik Staffer this week, making her second US Open appearance at the Trump National Bedminster course in New Jersey.

“I’m delighted to have signed with Volvik and I’m really looking forward to bringing even more colour to my game,” said Carly.

She added: “I first used the S4 ball during qualifying for the US Open and I instantly loved the control it gave me, both off the tee and around the greens.

And finally...

Louise Solheim, wife of Ping Founder Karsten Solheim, has passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 99.

Despite her desire to maintain a low profile, her countless contributions are widely recognised and deeply engrained in Ping’s history. She is credited with naming, what is perhaps the most famous putter in golf, the Ping Anser. The Anser has been used to win more than 500 professional tournaments around the world.



She also played a key role in creating the Solheim Cup in 1990, opening the door to bringing women’s professional team golf to a world-wide stage