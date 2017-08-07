Todd Clements overcomes wobble to win English Amateur

Todd Clements overcame a bit of a wobble to seal the English Amateur Championship at The Berkshire with a stunning display of golf.



The 20-year-old from Braintree, Essex, defeated Jack Gaunt 2&1 in the 36-hole final – but not after surrendering a 5UP lead midway through the second 18 holes.

Clements was cruising but Gaunt, from Drayton Park, Staffordshire, fought back with a par at the 22nd, three consecutive birdies from the 23rd and another birdie on the 27th to bring it back to all-square.

“For those holes I was thinking I mustn’t embarrass myself,” confessed Clements as it sparked his revival.

It started on the 28th, a challenging par-3, where he fired a brave shot straight at the pin. He was rewarded with a winning birdie and returned to 1UP.

Massive congratulations to @ClementsTodd on winning The English Amateur this week. What a legend!!! pic.twitter.com/oBWt4YLqFc — Zane (@ZaneScotland) August 6, 2017

He kept his lead on the 30th with a fighting par before the drama really started. On the long 31st he chipped in for eagle to go 2UP. On the 32nd, he holed a 30ft birdie putt to further extend his lead and, on the 33rd, with Gaunt already conceded a birdie four, he holed another 30ft putt for his own birdie and a crucial half.

He lost the 34th where he missed the green but a solid par on the penultimate hole was enough for the title.

It’s his first win and he said: “What a way to start! It just proves to me that I can really compete at this level. Two years ago, I was just someone who turned up to enjoy a tournament, now I feel I can turn up and try to win. There were a lot of highs and lows – but it’s unbelievable.”



Pic: Leaderboard Photography

