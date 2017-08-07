There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTodd Clements overcomes wobble to win English Amateur

Golf News

Todd Clements overcomes wobble to win English Amateur

By Bunkered Golf Magazine07 August, 2017
Todd Clements English Amateur
Todd Clements

Todd Clements overcame a bit of a wobble to seal the English Amateur Championship at The Berkshire with a stunning display of golf.

The 20-year-old from Braintree, Essex, defeated Jack Gaunt 2&1 in the 36-hole final – but not after surrendering a 5UP lead midway through the second 18 holes.

Clements was cruising but Gaunt, from Drayton Park, Staffordshire, fought back with a par at the 22nd, three consecutive birdies from the 23rd and another birdie on the 27th to bring it back to all-square.

“For those holes I was thinking I mustn’t embarrass myself,” confessed Clements as it sparked his revival.

It started on the 28th, a challenging par-3, where he fired a brave shot straight at the pin. He was rewarded with a winning birdie and returned to 1UP.

He kept his lead on the 30th with a fighting par before the drama really started. On the long 31st he chipped in for eagle to go 2UP. On the 32nd, he holed a 30ft birdie putt to further extend his lead and, on the 33rd, with Gaunt already conceded a birdie four, he holed another 30ft putt for his own birdie and a crucial half.

He lost the 34th where he missed the green but a solid par on the penultimate hole was enough for the title.

It’s his first win and he said: “What a way to start! It just proves to me that I can really compete at this level. Two years ago, I was just someone who turned up to enjoy a tournament, now I feel I can turn up and try to win. There were a lot of highs and lows – but it’s unbelievable.”

Pic: Leaderboard Photography

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Todd Clements overcomes wobble to win English Amateur
Todd Clements

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Lawrie heaps praise on Scottish Am champ Locke
Paul Lawrie

By Ed Hodge

Solheim Cup: Europe and USA teams announced
SOLHEIM CUP

By Martin Inglis

I.K. Kim ends agonising wait for maiden major title
I.K. Kim

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
Transitioning your weight
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below