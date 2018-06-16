Tom Watson celebrates major milestone at Blairgowrie

He was 11-years-old, cycling six miles with a bag of clubs slung over his back when he first became a junior member of Blairgowrie Golf Club.



Now, 70 years on, retired dairy farmer and former captain Tom Watson - no, not that Tom Watson - has been honoured by the Perthshire club, receiving a print of the striking Rosemount clubhouse viewed from the 18th fairway.

Club captain Brian Wesencraft said: “There can’t be many golfers who can boast seven decades of membership and it’s great to see Tom still playing regularly and representing the club so splendidly.



“He is a past captain and also spent 13 years on the committee and played a valuable role in our centenary sub-committee.

"We couldn’t let this remarkable milestone go unmarked as there can't be many clubs with a member who is still playing regularly 70 years after joining."



Tom - who welcomed royalty, world leaders, international businessmen and stars of sport, stage and screen to Gleneagles for more than a decade as the starter on the King’s Course - still gets in four or five rounds a week.

“It was on May 16, 1948, that I cycled the quiet back road to Blairgowrie to first become a member,” he recalled.

“It was a beautiful golf course then and while there have been changes and additions down the years it still is a wonderful spot.



“My uncle, James, was a member at Cathkin Braes and he came to stay with the family when my father was in charge of the dairy at Ballathie estate.



“I recall him telling me ‘young man you have a fine golf course on your doorstep’ and he gave me a 10 shilling note to hand to the Blairgowrie professional. I was told never to let him down by not keeping my membership going. I would be heading to the golf course after early shifts at the dairy.

“I ’m glad to say I have been golfing ever since. I love playing at Blairgowrie and golf has been very good to me. It has been a huge part of my life and still gives me so much joy.”