There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTommy Fleetwood among US Open leaders

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood among US Open leaders

By Bunkered Golf Magazine17 June, 2017
Tommy Fleetwood Paul Casey US Open
Tommy Fleetwood

English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are two of the four players tied at the top of the US Open leaderboard heading into the weekend.

Fleetwood, who is making only his second US Open appearance, followed up an opening round 67 with a two-under-par 70 on Friday to join Casey, Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman at the summit.

And despite never having been in this situation before in a major championship, the 26-year-old is determined not to let any pressure get to him and wants to enjoy the experience that awaits.

"I mean, it's going to be great," he said. "It's still Saturday. Thirty-six holes is a very long time in a US Open and anything can happen. There are always ups and downs out and with how long the course is and how long the days are, I'm not sure. I won't worry."

Read more - Rory calls out former PGA champ
Paul Casey

Morning starter Casey, meanwhile, put in quite a remarkable round. Beginning at the tenth hole, the 39-year-old was four-over-par through his first six holes after a triple bogey at the par-5 14th but made five birdies in a row from the 17th to the third to bounce back with a one-under-par 71.

"It's not every day you enjoy a round of golf with an eight on the card, but I'm a pretty happy man," he said. "Yeah, it was a bit of a rollercoaster. It was a good display, all my own fault, but a good display of what can happen if you get out of position on this golf course. So, you know, even just trying to take my medicine is very, very difficult. It was a good eight in the end.

"There will probably be more nerves, more excitement - but there is a lot of golf to be played here. I've shown what can happen with one bad swing. So you've got to be very, very patient and stay in the moment."

First round leader Rickie Fowler is among those one shot off the lead on six-under-par with J.B. Holmes and Jamie Lovemark, while Hideki Matsuyama is in the group a shot further back after posting the low round of the day - a seven-under-par 65.

Related Articles - Tommy Fleetwood

Related Articles - Paul Casey

Related Articles - US Open

Related Articles - US Open

Golf News

Rory McIlroy calls out Steve Elkington after 'bored' remark
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Jon Rahm has full blown tantrum en route to missed cut
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tommy Fleetwood among US Open leaders
Tommy Fleetwood

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Rory McIlroy upbeat despite missed cut
New

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Danny Willett explains US Open WD
Danny Willett

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a Pro-Am place at the Scottish Open with Hilton
Competitions

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN 10 things you need to know about the US Open
US Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

US OPEN Can you name the last 40 US Open champions?
Quiz

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Norman warns of further injury troubles for Rory & Co.
Greg Norman

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a premium putter from Bettinardi
Bettinardi Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below