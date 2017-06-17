Tommy Fleetwood among US Open leaders

English duo Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are two of the four players tied at the top of the US Open leaderboard heading into the weekend.



Fleetwood, who is making only his second US Open appearance, followed up an opening round 67 with a two-under-par 70 on Friday to join Casey, Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman at the summit.

And despite never having been in this situation before in a major championship, the 26-year-old is determined not to let any pressure get to him and wants to enjoy the experience that awaits.

"I mean, it's going to be great," he said. "It's still Saturday. Thirty-six holes is a very long time in a US Open and anything can happen. There are always ups and downs out and with how long the course is and how long the days are, I'm not sure. I won't worry."

Morning starter Casey, meanwhile, put in quite a remarkable round. Beginning at the tenth hole, the 39-year-old was four-over-par through his first six holes after a triple bogey at the par-5 14th but made five birdies in a row from the 17th to the third to bounce back with a one-under-par 71.

"It's not every day you enjoy a round of golf with an eight on the card, but I'm a pretty happy man," he said. "Yeah, it was a bit of a rollercoaster. It was a good display, all my own fault, but a good display of what can happen if you get out of position on this golf course. So, you know, even just trying to take my medicine is very, very difficult. It was a good eight in the end.

"There will probably be more nerves, more excitement - but there is a lot of golf to be played here. I've shown what can happen with one bad swing. So you've got to be very, very patient and stay in the moment."

First round leader Rickie Fowler is among those one shot off the lead on six-under-par with J.B. Holmes and Jamie Lovemark, while Hideki Matsuyama is in the group a shot further back after posting the low round of the day - a seven-under-par 65.