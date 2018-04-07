Tommy Fleetwood credits soft conditions for 66 on 'moving day'

Tommy Fleetwood shot the round of the day on the Saturday at the Masters to throw his hat into the ring for a Sunday challenge.

With ‘moving day’ the talk of the afternoon on a leaderboard filled with star names, the Englishman made the most of his first Saturday afternoon at Augusta National and fired off seven birdies.

He three-putted the last for a 66 and said the soft conditions made the course there for the taking.

“The course was playing a lot easier. The greens were soft. If you’re going to shoot a good score, todays the day,” said Fleetwood, who had five birdies on the spin from 11.

“It weird walking off disappointed shooting a 66. I didn’t hole anything on the front but it was night to get something going.

“Today was about doing the best I could. It’s my first weekend ever at Augusta but I wasn’t thinking about the lead. It was nice playing the last few holes with a bit of adrenaline.”