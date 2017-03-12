My favourite event is the Alfred Dunhill Links because I usually play well over the Old Course, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. I’ve always liked it. It’s a pleasure to get to play the Old Course all the time. It’s my favourite course in the world. I’ve made some friends there over the years and it gives you the chance to speak to and learn from some really successful people outside golf.

The funniest person on tour is Stephen Gallacher (below). He’s a really funny guy. When you get into a conversation with him, he’s brilliant at describing any scenario and he’s even better at acting out funny things that have happened. He’s a great guy to be around.

Tiger Woods was my hero growing up. I was in that era where you grew up watching Tiger win so many majors. He was so exciting to watch and I loved it. I really miss him being around. Anybody aged between about 22 and 30 grew up with him at the top of the sport and doing incredible things on the golf course that no-one else could do.

The most interesting person I’ve played with on tour? That’s a tough one. When I first started out, I enjoyed playing with Padraig Harrington. He had won his majors just before that and I think he was the biggest player I had ever met. It was just interesting watching him play, being a bit of a golf fan and watching him do unbelievable things with the golf ball. I’d say the other one was Louis Oosthuizen (below). I was drawn with him for the first two rounds of my first-ever European Tour event in South Africa. Seeing someone able to be that laid back was impressive and a real lesson.

The headband (below) originated from a conversation I had with my caddie, my coach and my manager. We all sat around talking about it one day. My hair was at a stage where my hat wasn’t really keeping it in and I didn’t want to put it in a ponytail. A headband seemed to be the best solution. We thought it would be cool and they gave me a couple to try. I put it on for the first time in Dubai and it caused a bit of an uproar on social media. I got a fair amount of stick for it but I actually liked it. It may make a return. You never know.

I would love to be able to teleport. There would be no waiting about and you could get where you wanted to go in an instant. If I decided to go somewhere, I could go that very second without stepping foot in an airport. How cool does that sound?

Away from golf, I love going to the theatre. I don’t go as much as I used to, but I would go a lot and I was really into it. I studied drama at school and really liked it. I haven’t been to the cinema as much in recent times, either. The problem I have is that I have a bunch of mates at home who play golf all the time. I end up playing golf with them and it gets harder and harder to have a break. I don’t mind it, though. I like just pottering about at home and seeing friends. Going to the theatre is the one hobby I have that is a little bit different.

If I’m stranded on a desert island, I’m taking my lob wedge, a drink and a golf ball. One drink would get me by for a little bit and I’d spend my days knocking the ball around the island with

the lob wedge. I definitely wouldn’t take my phone.

I do have a golf bucket list. A minor one, first. I’d love to play with Tiger Woods and I still haven’t had the chance. I always strive to be as good as I can. I’m a long way from it at the moment but I always dream of being the best golfer in the world. Even if it was just for a week, I’d love to be world No.1. A major is on there, too. I’m not fussy about which one but, if I could choose, I’d love to win the Open. Those are just general life goals. If you’re doing this job, those are the types of goals I think you should have.

Outside of golf, I’d love to go to the US Open tennis and watch a night match. I’ve been to Wimbledon, I’ve been to Twickenham and I’ve been to Grand Finals in rugby league. I’d love to see Everton winning the Champions League. That’s likely to happen at some point, isn’it it? Other than that, there are places I’d love to go. The top two on my list at the moment are Cape Town and New York. We get to travel a lot with the tour but I’ve still never managed to go to either of those two. They’re next on my travel list.

I’ve got a lot of Frank Sinatra on my playlist at the moment. I bought his Greatest Hits album recently and my dad wasn’t impressed when he got in my car.

If I was invited to a fancy dress party I don’t know what I’d be. My dad had a ‘70s theme party for his 60th birthday earlier this year. I really liked my outfit and thought I looked great in flares. I could go with the full outfit and it would be great. That being said, I’d maybe be a super hero. Iron Man. That’s it. I’d go as Iron Man. I’m a big fan of all those films.

This interview with Tommy Fleetwood first appeared in Issue 152 of bunkered (December 2016).

