Tommy Fleetwood reacts to US Ryder Cup fall-out

Fresh from playing a starring role in Europe’s Ryder Cup victory, Tommy Fleetwood has flown straight to St Andrews for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

And no sooner had one half of #Moliwood arrived than he was asked for his take on where it all went wrong for the USA at Le Golf National last week.



“It's really difficult, we have no idea what goes on or what's real and what's happening in that team room,” explained Fleetwood who contributed four points out of five on a stunning Ryder Cup debut.

“I think at the end of the day, as a team we played so much better.

“It seems they seem to be getting something wrong quite often, and who knows what that is or why that reason is.”

On the subject of the apparent rift between Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth, Fleetwood added: “You can see both sides, really. You can see why it would be strange to split Patrick and Jordan up but, at the same time, Jordan and [Justin] Thomas did so well. They only got beat by Moliwood, so that was kind of justified in a way.

“But you can absolutely see both sides of that story. At the end of the day, we as a team played a lot better and did a lot more things right. It's difficult to say we wanted it more. You get a sense that we maybe played with our hearts a little bit more and wanted it more, but whether that's true or not, who knows.

“If it is true and they are having a bit of trouble, it's a shame because they are a great bunch of lads, they really are, and as individual players, they are so good. They maybe just didn't get it right last week but we did.”

Fleetwood also joked that he has been suffering from “separation anxiety” since bidding farewell to Francesco Molinari – with whom he combined to win four points out of four” – on Monday morning.

“I sent him a text last night just to say that I missed him, but we haven't spoken this morning yet, so it's a struggle,” he added.