There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTommy Fleetwood ready for 'ultimate' pairing with Woods

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood ready for 'ultimate' pairing with Woods

By Bryce Ritchie04 April, 2018
The Masters Tommy Fleetwood
Tommyfleetwood

Most players would give anything to draw Tiger Woods as a playing partner at Augusta National. Tommy Fleetwood is no different. 

Yesterday the Englishman was told that he was joining four-time winner Tiger Woods for the first two rounds, with Woods making his first appearance at Augusta National since 2015.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘brilliant’,” Fleetwood told bunkered.co.uk. “The first proper Masters I watched was ’97 and as great as it is to play with Tiger Woods, and it is a dream to play with him at the Masters – and doing it at the Masters is the ultimate – but I will be doing my own thing.”

A few weeks ago, Rory McIlroy was vocal about the ‘chaos’ that surrounds Woods.

“I swear, playing in front of all that, he gives up half a shot a day on the field,” McIlroy said. “Like, it’s two shots a tournament he has to give to the field because of all that that goes on around.”

Fleetwood, though, says he’s going to take the drama in his stride.

“You know, it doesn’t matter who of the 86 people I’d be with, I’m going to be concentrating on my game. But it is still going to be a very special occasion.

“It is what it is. I wouldn’t want it any other way. It’s about part of the drama of playing with Tiger and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Fleetwood shots rounds of 78-74 to miss the cut last year and said his short-stick game let him down. But with a number of good performances Stateside so far this year – plus a win in Abu Dhabi – he says he’s in better shape one year on.

“Last year I didn’t putt well on the greens. This year I have prepared better and we’ll see what I can do. But any time you play in these tournaments it’s a chance to put your name in history. If you win it, your name’s there forever. Things can only get better for me.

“If I shot two horrendous scores, nothing changes. But if I end up winning the Masters after four days then my life changes.”

Fleetwood tees off at 10.42am (3.42pm UK time) alongside Woods and Marc Leishman. 

Sign up to our free fantasy golf competition today

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Tommy Fleetwood

Related Articles - Majors

-

Golf News

Tommy Fleetwood ready for 'ultimate' pairing with Woods
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Fred Ridley says there's an "issue" with distance
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Augusta National announce new Women's Amateur
New

By Bryce Ritchie

The patron experience at the Masters
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Callaway backs American Golf Long Drive Championship
American Golf

By bunkered.co.uk

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below