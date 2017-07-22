Tommy Fleetwood talks up 62 chances

Tommy Fleetwood believes there is a real chance of an elusive '62' being posted at the Open this afternoon.

The Englishman, who was out in the second group of the morning alongside Justin Rose, posted a four-under-par 66 in what he described as perfect conditions at Royal Birkdale.

And, with a chunk of the later groups yet to tee off, Fleetwood thinks history could easily be made today after hearing that South African Branden Grace was five-under-par for his first nine holes.

“Yeah, it's out there," he told bunkered.co.uk. "Ten is a decent pin. Eleven and 12 are quite hard to get to. Thirteen is a good pin. There are two par-5s. So if you’re only needing three birdies on the back nine, there’s a really good chance. Fair play if he [Grace] does, I’ll go and watch him in.

“It was a lovely round. The conditions are perfect. There are some cracking pins. The course set-up is brilliant – and it would’ve been nice to get back to level just to get a score going."

A 62 has never been posted in a major championship before, with a 63 being posted on 31 occasions. It was achieved most recently by Justin Thomas at the US Open, while Phil Mickelson was an inch away from history in the first round of the Open at Royal Troon last year.

The forecast remains largely the same for the rest of today and also tomorrow, although it is expected the pins will be in tougher locations for the final round.