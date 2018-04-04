There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTony Finau 'dislocates' ankle after ace

Golf News

Tony Finau 'dislocates' ankle after ace

By Bryce Ritchie04 April, 2018
Tony Finau
Tony

Tony Finau’s 12.43pm tee-time tomorrow could well be in jeopardy after the American seemed to dislocate his ankle after scoring a hole in one during the par-3 contest.

According to Golfweek, Finau declined interviews as he left but was said to have mouthed to a spectator, “We’ll see”.

The footage showed Finau running up the sixth hole celebrating his ace. But when he turned round, his left ankle gave way. He then popped in back in place before gesturing to his family.

Golfweek are reporting that he walked the remaining three holes.

This is Finau’s first Masters.

The news comes almost exactly one year on from Dustin Johnson’s slip on the stairs on the eve of last year’s Masters, forcing him to pull out of the event just minutes before his scheduled tee-time. 

Sign up to our free fantasy golf competition today

Related Articles - Tony Finau

Related Articles - Majors

-

Golf News

Tony Finau 'dislocates' ankle after ace
The Masters

By Bryce Ritchie

Tommy Fleetwood ready for 'ultimate' pairing with Woods
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Fred Ridley says there's an "issue" with distance
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Augusta National announce new Women's Amateur
New

By Bryce Ritchie

The patron experience at the Masters
THE MASTERS

By Bryce Ritchie

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play more consistent golf
Watch
play button
Stop the hands from flipping over
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Make your swing arc wider
Watch
See all videos right arrow
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition
Less than one week left to sign up for this years fantasy golf competition

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below