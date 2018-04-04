Tony Finau 'dislocates' ankle after ace

Tony Finau’s 12.43pm tee-time tomorrow could well be in jeopardy after the American seemed to dislocate his ankle after scoring a hole in one during the par-3 contest.

According to Golfweek, Finau declined interviews as he left but was said to have mouthed to a spectator, “We’ll see”.

The footage showed Finau running up the sixth hole celebrating his ace. But when he turned round, his left ankle gave way. He then popped in back in place before gesturing to his family.

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

Golfweek are reporting that he walked the remaining three holes.

This is Finau’s first Masters.

The news comes almost exactly one year on from Dustin Johnson’s slip on the stairs on the eve of last year’s Masters, forcing him to pull out of the event just minutes before his scheduled tee-time.