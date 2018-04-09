Tony Finau posts pics of ankle following freak Masters injury

Of a slightly squeamish disposition? Then you might want to reconsider reading on any further...



Tony Finau put his first Masters appearance in real jeopardy when he dislocated his ankle whilst celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par-3 Contest on Wednesday.



Despite popping the joint back into place (major 'Man Points' there, incidentally), it was considered highly doubtful that Finau would be able to play in the tournament proper.



However, not only did he play, he ended up finishing in a tie for tenth on eight-under-par alongside world No.1 Dustin Johnson, who had his own freak Masters injury problems last year.

That equalled Finau's best major finish to date and assured of an invite to next year's Masters Tournament.



Afterwards, he posted an update on Twitter thanking fans for their support over the last week.



What a week 💯 Top 10 in my @TheMasters debut! It was an eventful week!

Hole in One ✔️

Failed Celebration ✔️

Adversity ✔️

2 rounds in the 60s ✔️

2019 Masters invite ✔️

I believe we find out most about who we are through adversity.

Thanks for the well wishes all week! pic.twitter.com/HEHQPZ0CYW — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) April 9, 2018

He then went even further on Instagram, sharing pics of his beaten-up ankle. Check this out of if you can stomach it.



How the hell did he manage to play on that?!

Fair play, Tony. We salute you.

