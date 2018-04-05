Tony Finau says dislocation recovery was 'mind over matter'

Tony Finau pulled off a superhuman effort of gargantuan proportions to grab a share of second spot after the opening day of the Masters.

According to him, it was simply a case of ‘mind over matter’.

The American somehow recovered after dislocating his left ankle – which he then proceeded to ‘pop’ back in - during a celebration in yesterday’s Par-3 Tournament.

Finau, who is playing in his first Masters, visited a hospital in downtown Augusta last night and was told there were was no break.

This afternoon the 28-year-old shot the round of the day, a four-under 68.

“This is a moment I dreamed of my whole life, so to see it drifting away was tough,” Finau told ESPN after his round.

Soo Tony Finau just hit a hole-in-one & proceeded to dislocate his ankle then pop it back in. #Masterspic.twitter.com/40To2CBjnZ — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_SEC) April 4, 2018

He was given the all clear after the MRI scan last night. “I was very excited to hear that,” he said.

An early range visit this morning got some things checked over and, almost immediately, he said he felt fine.

“It felt good,” he said. “That might have been a little bit of adrenaline. It was mind over matter. Let’s not think about the ankle. After each hole, I felt better and better. I did a good job of masking it that it had happened.”

The American is now going to rest and elevate his leg with ice, and get some rest.

Asked how he managed to get round one of the hardest golf courses in the world after simply popping his ankle back into place, he said it was all, figuratively speaking, in the head.

“I was able to stay in the moment. Every shot I hit, I thought about it. It was easy to stay in the moment and masked the pressure a little bit.”