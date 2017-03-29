Tony Jacklin cuts ties with business venture

Two-time major champion Tony Jacklin has cut ties with a business venture that was endorsed by him.



The Tony Jacklin Partnership, an exclusive private membership club, was launched just last summer and offered passionate golfers the opportunity to play some of the best golf courses in the UK and Europe and be treated as a member at each one.

With a choice of 30 clubs to chose from, members of the club could play the likes of The Grove, Stoke Park, Fairmont St Andrews (below), Machrihanish Dunes, as well as Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus, La Manga in Spain and Quinta do Lago in Portugal to name but a few.

Upon its launch at City Golf in London on July 1, 2016, Jacklin said: “The Tony Jacklin Partnership will enable its members to go and play some of the most wonderful courses in the world.



“I have been fortunate enough to travel the world and play some incredible courses and hopefully our members will be able to do the same.”

However, all has turned sour within nine months, with the three-time Ryder Cup winner forcing to pull his association after saying that the Tony Jacklin Partnership was ‘not fit for purpose’.

“I am very sorry to say that I am no longer associated with the Tony Jacklin Partnership,” said Jacklin in a statement on his website.

“It has come to my attention that what I agreed to lend my name to is not fit for purpose and I would like to make it clear that I now have no involvement whatsoever with The Tony Jacklin Partnership.

“Those individuals responsible for this business venture led me to believe it would be operated with the highest levels of professionalism and service for its clients.



“I was extremely excited about the prospect of developing this business but it has now become apparent that those in charge have not fulfilled the commitments they agreed to and this has left me with no option other than to remove myself from being affiliated with this organisation with immediate effect.

“I have made it clear to those that were running this business that they do not have my permission to use my name.

“I would dissuade anyone from entering into an agreement with the Tony Jacklin Partnership if they are being invited to do so. I am now no longer associated with it and do not endorse it in any way.”

The Tony Jacklin Partnership website is now offline, while the corresponding Facebook page has been deleted.