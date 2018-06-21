search
Tony Jacklin launches scathing attack on USGA

Tony Jacklin launches scathing attack on USGA

By bunkered.co.uk21 June, 2018
Former US Open champion Tony Jacklin has ripped into the USGA, branding the course set-up on Saturday as ‘madness’ and ‘a joke’.

The Englishman, whose 1970 victory at Hazeltine was the only US Open win by a European player in an 84-year span from 1926–2009, said that the championship descended into being an unfair test with the blame pointed firmly at the USGA and its executive director Mike Davis.

Speaking ahead of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship, which takes place from August 7-10, he said: “Shinnecock Hills has always been a great test over the years, but the USGA have messed it up again.

“This kind of thing seems to be becoming a habit for them, as the way the course was set-up on Saturday was just ludicrous. It seems like they end up with egg on their face every time and most of the players were disgusted.

“If I’d have been playing and seen the course set-up the way it was, I would have been angry. It was madness. It wasn’t a fair test of golf and the element of luck played a big role in costing some people dearly.

“The whole thing turned into a joke on Saturday and you just hate to see it at that level of the game with a major championship up for grabs. I’m sure the USGA will make their excuses but I just don’t understand it at all.

“The greens at Shinnecock were more like browns! Yes, they got a very worthy champion out of it in Brooks Koepka, but it was simply just not good enough overall.”

Tony Jacklin CBE is the event host for this year’s Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship that takes place between August 7-10. For more information on the event or to register for free tickets, visit britishpar3.com or get in touch with Benny Lawrence: blawrence@championsukplc.com / 08453 31 30 31.

