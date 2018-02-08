Tony Romo PGA Tour exemption splits opinion

The PGA Tour’s move to give NFL legend Tony Romo a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship has split opinion on social media.



In a move similar to the one which saw NBA star Steph Curry get an exemption to a Web.com Tour event last summer, Romo revealed during a press conference at Pebble Beach on Wednesday that he will be playing in the $3m event in the Dominican Republic, which runs opposite the WGC-Dell Match Play from March 22-25.

“As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you,” said Tony Romo, who has a handicap of +0.3 and plays out of Dallas National Golf Club.

“Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true.

“I am grateful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for giving me an incredible opportunity to test my skills against some of the best on tour.”

Naturally, when the news broke it split opinion on social media, with some ruing the fact that Romo has taken the spot in the field which could go to a fully-fledged tour pro:

Pretty decent announcer, let’s leave it at that, and it’s kinda insulting to Tour players — robert schwinn (@robertschwinn) February 8, 2018

This is dumb. He's not even close to good enough. For the https://t.co/OIYvcjr2Pr tour. — Steve Morrissey (@Steve_Morrissey) February 8, 2018

Not this crap again — Kevin Hefner (@HefnerGolf) February 7, 2018

There are pros out there fighting for spots and their livelihoods. Why do sponsors do this shit? — 2ACES67 (@2ACES67) February 7, 2018

Completely wrong. — Brownie (@brownie81372) February 8, 2018

Others, meanwhile, argued that the 37-year-old quarterback’s appearance is helping boost the profile of the event:

Just like when steph played the tournament will get a lot of hype as we are talking about it now and the website will get a lot of hits on the leaderboard for people wanting to see if he’s last..... brilliant marketing ploy.... tiger can’t play every week — Ray (@rwleverett) February 8, 2018

Sponsors pay big $. They need excitement for the event to make it worthwhile. No. 187 in the world ranking isn't going to cut it. Yes, it sucks for guys who play for a living. But they don't get to play for a living unless sponsors pony up. Cost of doing business. — Mike Johnson (@EMichaelGW) February 7, 2018

Sponsors help keep these tournaments going, and they get a little say on who plays. Plus, this will get a few extra eyes so its financially justified. #marketing101 — Carlos Concha (@closgolfing) February 7, 2018

