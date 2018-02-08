There are no results available.
Tony Romo PGA Tour exemption splits opinion

By Bunkered Golf Magazine08 February, 2018
The PGA Tour’s move to give NFL legend Tony Romo a sponsor’s exemption to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship has split opinion on social media.

In a move similar to the one which saw NBA star Steph Curry get an exemption to a Web.com Tour event last summer, Romo revealed during a press conference at Pebble Beach on Wednesday that he will be playing in the $3m event in the Dominican Republic, which runs opposite the WGC-Dell Match Play from March 22-25.

“As a professional athlete, the love and thrill of competition never entirely leaves you,” said Tony Romo, who has a handicap of +0.3 and plays out of Dallas National Golf Club.

“Outside of my family and football, golf is one of my greatest passions. So, playing and competing in a PGA Tour event is a dream come true.

“I am grateful to the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship for giving me an incredible opportunity to test my skills against some of the best on tour.”

Naturally, when the news broke it split opinion on social media, with some ruing the fact that Romo has taken the spot in the field which could go to a fully-fledged tour pro:

Others, meanwhile, argued that the 37-year-old quarterback’s appearance is helping boost the profile of the event:

Tony Romo – Where do you stand?

What is your opinion on Tony Romo being given a sponsor’s exemption for a PGA Tour event? Let us know in the ‘Comments’ section below.

