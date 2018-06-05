Top cart brand BIG MAX makes move to go plastic-free

Fair play to BIG MAX.



Europe’s most owned push cart brand has made the decision to completely remove plastic from all of its packaging.



The announcement comes on World Environment Day.



It’s a move that will reduce total packaging by 70%. The company also plans to increase the proportion of recyclable materials it uses and will work with its manufacturing partner to reuse the plastic protection material used during assembly and inter factory transports.



Owner Thomas Reiter explained: “As BIG MAX becomes a truly global brand, we feel an increased responsibility to reduce the impact of our activity on the environment.

“By reducing our plastic consumption and increasing the use of recyclable materials, we can play a small part in helping the environment in all of the countries in which we operate.

“As always with BIG MAX, we commit to our ideas, so are proud to have quickly reached the point where we have received Green Seal certification and an EU Ecolabel for our efforts.”

The change in BIG MAX processes has already started with the packaging for the brand’s new BLADE IP and the BLADE Quattro push carts.



In total, 21 polybags have been removed, whilst plastic envelopes for the user manual have been replaced with paper and the axle protection for transportation has changed from plastic to cardboard.

In total, the packaging on each cart has been reduced by 70%, with an added benefit quicker and more straightforward assembly for the consumer.

To find out more, log-on to bigmaxgolf.com

