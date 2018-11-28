search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTop golf broadcaster compares Tiger and Phil to the Kardashians

Golf News

Top golf broadcaster compares Tiger and Phil to the Kardashians

By bunkered.co.uk28 November, 2018
Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson The Match Tiger vs Phil Shadow Creek Las Vegas David Livingstone Sky Sports Golf Sky Sports David Levy Sir Nick Faldo
Tiger Vs Phil

Former Sky Sports Golf host David Livingstone has described “The Match” contested last Friday by Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson as “golf’s version of the Kardashians”.

Livingstone, who stood down as the anchor of Sky Sports’ golf coverage following this year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, said that he “enjoyed” the much maligned head-to-head between the two former adversaries in Las Vegas.

However, that’s not to say he was on-board with all aspects of the contest, particularly Mickelson’s promise of “smack talk”.

“If what we heard last Friday is Phil's idea of edgy banter in a competitive situation, he wouldn't last five minutes at your local course on a Saturday morning,” wrote Livingstone in a Sky Sports golf blog. “Surely, Mickelson must finally realise that golf simply doesn't lend itself to gratuitous insults. How can you be “smack talking” your opponent at the same time as your natural instincts tell you to say “good shot” or nothing at all?

Fantasy Golf Winter League Web Pic

SIGN UP NOW TO THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE!

“Good-natured gamesmanship is certainly part of the game and we can all enjoy a bit of needle between shots in a friendly, competitive match. But we don't need $9m and artificial tension to make a match meaningful.”

He added: “What we watched last week was golf doing its best to meet reality television - Phil and Tiger trying to be Kardashians. And, of course, TV was trying to keep up with the Kardashians.’

Livingstone is the latest high-profile figure to find fault with “The Match”.

Yesterday, Sir Nick Faldo told bunkered.co.uk that the amount of cash put up for the winner was “unnecessary”, whilst several of Woods and Mickelson’s fellow players openly criticised it on Twitter.

Even so, Turner chief David Levy has suggested that a repeat edition of the head-to-head is more likely to happen than not.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - The Match

Related Articles - Tiger vs Phil

Related Articles - Shadow Creek

Related Articles - Las Vegas

Related Articles - Sky Sports Golf

Related Articles - Sky Sports

Related Articles - Sir Nick Faldo

Golf News

Ever wanted to see inside the R&A Clubhouse? Good news!
Want more Tiger Woods? You're about to get it...
Top golf broadcaster compares Tiger and Phil to the Kardashians
EXCLUSIVE Golf legend not convinced by #TheMatch
Not a one-off - Looks like "The Match" is set to return

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
A simple takeaway drill from Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Every swing should start with a good posture
Watch
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
See all videos right arrow