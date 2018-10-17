Top players who could lose their European Tour cards this week...

It’s ‘last chance saloon’ for the players at the wrong end of the Race To Dubai this week, as Valderrama hosts the final regular European Tour event of the season.

The top 110 ranked players at the conclusion of the Andalucia Masters – hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation – will retain their playing privileges for next season.

For the rest, it’s back to Q-School and, with it, an uncertain playing schedule.

Over the next few pages, we look at some of the high-profile players who have it all to do this week if they want to avoid this fate.

