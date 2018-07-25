Top pundits qualify to play in Senior Open

There has been a late addition to the many famous faces who will be wandering the Old Course at St Andrews for the Senior Open: Brandel Chamblee.



The former tour pro and Golf Channel analyst, known for his polarising on-air views, successfully progressed through Monday Qualifying at Scotscraig – one of four qualifying venues – by shooting two-under-par over the Fife links.

He is now set to make his first professional appearance in more than ten years, having last competed in the 2008 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on the PGA Tour.



“St Andrews means a lot to everybody in the golf world, but it holds a special place in my heart because I spent the summer of 1982 in Scotland,” said the 56-year-old.

“One of the highlights of my career was playing in the Open in 1995.

“So to bring my career in the game full circle, from the amateur game, to the PGA Tour, to the Senior Open, I couldn’t be happier to have made the field and to play amongst some of the best players to have every played the game.



“It’s a real treat for me to see a side of the game I haven’t known for 15 years.”

Meanwhile, one of Chamblee's Golf Channel colleagues - Gary Koch - also earned his place in the field at St Andrews. The six-time PGA Tour winner, 65, qualified in the event at Lundin Links.

The duo will join a host of golfing greats at St Andrews including Ryder Cup captains Sir Nick Faldo, Colin Montgomerie, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam and defending Senior Open champion Bernhard Langer.