Top Scottish club bestows membership honour on Sky Sports man

Montrose Golf Links has bestowed honorary membership on Sky Sports Golf commentator Ewen Murray.



The former European Tour player has become just the third person to receive the honour, which he described as “humbling”.

“It’s not something you ask for, it’s something you’re asked to become, so when the letter arrived I was thrilled,” said Murray, who has been part of the Sky Sports Golf commentary team since 1991. “I am very happy to be associated with the fifth oldest course in the world. It’s a big honour.”

Before swapping his clubs for a mic, Murray was also a talented golfer in his own right, playing on the European Tour and excelling in his youth, winning the Scottish Boys Championship, the Scottish Boys Strokeplay Championship and the World Junior Championship, all in 1971.



Montrose made a lasting impression on him when, at the age of 10, he first experienced the links caddying for his father.

“I remember it vividly,” he recalled. “I fell in love with Montrose right away. It was rugged in the way a links course should be. I had played lots of seaside courses as a kid, but Montrose was the way seaside courses were meant to be, and it stuck with me.”

The honour for Murray completes a landmark year for Montrose. The club relaunched The 1562 Course, part of an integrated plan to better recognise 450 years of golfing heritage at the renowned east coast venue.



“This has been an eventful year at Montrose Golf Links and for golf in Scotland generally,” said Jason Boyd, PGA pro and operations manager at Montrose Golf Links. “The idea to create a brand surrounding The 1562 Course was a way of refocussing the history of Montrose and invigorating it for the 21st century.



“To mark this milestone, we wanted to recognise an individual who has a strong connection with Montrose, had reached the top level of the sport and had contributed to the growth of the game.

“Ewen was the perfect candidate, so we were thrilled when he accepted our proposal.”