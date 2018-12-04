Top Sky Sports pundit calls time on TV duties

After more than 20 years as a regular studio guest, Denis Pugh is stepping away from his duties as a pundit for Sky Sports Golf.



The Englishman made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday evening after providing insight on the Hero World Challenge, the final PGA Tour event on Sky Sports in 2018.



He said the reasons behind ‘cutting back his schedule’ were to continue to support his wife as she recovers from illness and also that he is due to become a grandparent in early 2019.

My last scheduled @SkySportsGolf show after 21 years as regular studio guest😥

Hope you enjoyed my insights from pro tour coach over the years☺️

It’s time for me to cut back on my schedule as MrsP gets back to full health and my daughter is expecting in Jan/Feb❤️#bye4now — Denis Pugh (@Dpugh54) December 2, 2018

This is what you see at home @SkySportsGolf studio.👌

Big thanks to all the on air presenters I’ve worked with👍Also big thank you to those behind scenes, production staff who are to a man and woman great team to work with.👏👏👏👏see you all again but not too often 😉#bye4nowpic.twitter.com/IPtM6wvibU — Denis Pugh (@Dpugh54) December 2, 2018

Pugh, of course, is renowned for coaching reigning Open champion Francesco Molinari.



He also works with 2010 Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher and coached eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner Colin Montgomerie for 12 years.

Sky Sports colleagues Ewen Murray and Rich Beem were among those who took to Twitter to wish Pugh well for the future.

I wish you good fortune for the future. Best wishes. — Ewen Murray (@ewenmurray77) December 2, 2018

Great being with you and Sarah, thanks Denis, safe travels to Florida! — Rich Beem (@beemerpga) December 2, 2018

