Top Sky Sports pundit calls time on TV duties

Top Sky Sports pundit calls time on TV duties

By bunkered.co.uk03 December, 2018
After more than 20 years as a regular studio guest, Denis Pugh is stepping away from his duties as a pundit for Sky Sports Golf.

The Englishman made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday evening after providing insight on the Hero World Challenge, the final PGA Tour event on Sky Sports in 2018.

He said the reasons behind ‘cutting back his schedule’ were to continue to support his wife as she recovers from illness and also that he is due to become a grandparent in early 2019.

Pugh, of course, is renowned for coaching reigning Open champion Francesco Molinari.

He also works with 2010 Ryder Cup player Ross Fisher and coached eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner Colin Montgomerie for 12 years.

Sky Sports colleagues Ewen Murray and Rich Beem were among those who took to Twitter to wish Pugh well for the future.

WATCH: Denis Pugh instruction videos

Head over to the bunkered YouTube channel, where you can watch 92 golf lessons given by Denis Pugh at Callaway's Kings of Distance event last year.

WATCH THEM HERE

