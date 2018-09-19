search
Tour Championship: Fantasy Five to pick

Golf News

Tour Championship: Fantasy Five to pick

By bunkered.co.uk18 September, 2018
Tour Championship FedEx Cup PGA Tour bunkered Fantasy Golf Tony Finau Bryson DeChambeau Billy Horschel Rory McIlroy Xander Schauffele
Tour Cship Main

The 2017/18 PGA Tour season concludes this week with the Tour Championship, the fourth and final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

On Sunday night, one of 30 players will leave East Lake in Atlanta $10m richer as the latest PGA Tour campaign winds to a close.

For bunkered Fantasy Golf managers, the Tour Championship is almost as lucrative, given that there are DOUBLE POINTS to be won at it.

It also just so happens to be a Hot Week, with the manager whose team performs best this week winning a brand new TaylorMade M4 driver.

So, it’s important you choose your team carefully this week and, to help you decide which players to put your faith in, we’ve handpicked five golfers we think deserve your attention.

Hit the ‘Next’ button below to find out who they are…



