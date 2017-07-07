There are no results available.
Tour pro forced to take back signed glove given to lady he'd hit

Golf News

Tour pro forced to take back signed glove given to lady he'd hit

By Bunkered Golf Magazine07 July, 2017
Web.com Tour
Andrew Yun Collage

It seems to the done thing these days that when a tour pro hits a spectator with an errant shot, they hand them a signed glove.

That was the intention of Web.com Tour player Andrew Yun, who struck a lady during the first round of the LECOM Health Challenge.

He walked over to her and apologised, signed the glove with a black marker pen and gave it to her.

There was just one problem though – he didn’t have another glove in his bag to use for the remainder of his round. So, he sheepishly had to ask for the signed glove back. Awkward.

Fellow pro and playing partner Kyle Thompson explained what happened. (H/T Golf Digest).

Meanwhile, at the Greenbrier Classic, Phil Mickelson – in his first start without caddie Bones – did have a glove on hand to give to a spectator after striking him during the first round.

Thankfully, the man was ok and was a pretty good sport about it, too.

