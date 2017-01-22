Trump Turnberry renews link with charity

• National Golf Club Challenge continues link with Trump Turnberry

The National Golf Club Challenge (NGCC), the UK’s largest inter-club charity golf competition, is continuing its partnership with Trump Turnberry, who will host the NGCC National Final on a deal until 2020.

The NGCC National Final has been played on the Ailsa Course since 2011, giving finalists a golfing experience of a lifetime.

The partnership cements Trump Turnberry as an integral part of the popular National Golf Club Challenge charity competition.

Not only does this tournament give golfers all over the UK a chance to win through to tee off on one of the ‘must play’ courses in golf, it also raises funds for the vital work On Course Foundation charity does to support the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans through golf.

Stacey Jeffries, The National Golf Club Challenge Event Director said, “The renewed partnership will continue to play a key part in the success of the fundraising initiatives we carry out to support our heroes – to provide resources and ongoing support at a time when our injured troops need them the most.”

Ricky Hall, Director of Golf at Trump Turnberry added: “It’s always a pleasure for us to welcome the finalists from the National Golf Club Challenge to Trump Turnberry and we’re thrilled to be chosen as the host venue until 2020.

“The Ailsa provides a real test for the players, but also an enjoyable stretch of coastal golf that truly is second to none.

On Course Foundation Managing Director Alistair McKay-Forbes said: “We have been inspired by the support from the National Golf Club Challenge since we announced our partnership in late 2015.

“The continuation of the agreement with Trump Turnberry brings an extra special incentive to the competition enticing more clubs to sign up for the challenge and raising much needed funds to help with the rehabilitation of our deserving beneficiaries.”

Golf clubs all over the UK are invited to take part in the 2017 National Golf Club Challenge, by holding a qualifier at their own club – at the same time as fundraising for On Course Foundation.

The aim of the event is to bring hundreds of golf clubs, and thousands of golfers together to compete against each other, at the same time as demonstrating their support for our injured and sick Forces Personnel.

There is no registration fee for golf clubs to take part in the National Golf Club Challenge.

The only requirement is to raise as much money as possible through fundraising for On Course Foundation in, or around your NGCC event any time in May, June or July in 2017.

Golf clubs can register online to take part in the 2017 National Golf Club Challenge by going to www.ngcc.uk or calling 01780 765599.

