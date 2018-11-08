Trump Turnberry unveils incredible winter membership deal

Looking for somewhere to keep your game sharp over the winter months? Look no further than the King Robert The Bruce Course at Trump Turnberry.



The acclaimed Ayrshire resort is offering a special Winter Membership, where golfers can enjoy ten rounds of golf on the popular course for just £395. The rounds are valid between Sundays and Thursdays from now until March 31, 2019, with a maximum of one tee booking per day.



• Want three FREE rounds of golf? Right this way...

• Fife links named Scotland's Best Golf Experience 2018

What’s more, sign up before November 9 and Trump Turnberry will throw in an extra two rounds completely free of charge.

The King Robert The Bruce Course – formerly the Kintyre Course – re-opened in June 2017 after an extensive redesign carried out by world-renowned design firm Mackenzie & Ebert.



• Golfers invited to attend Scottish Golf conference

• Highlands course project set for public inquiry

The sister course to Open Championship host venue the Ailsa Course – which, itself, has been substantially upgraded in recent years – the King Robert The Bruce Course is named after the Scottish king, who was born at Turnberry in July 1274.

For more information on this exceptional deal, log-on to turnberry.co.uk or call 01655 334032 quoting ‘KRTBpackage’.

How to make the most of this winter

Check out the exclusive bunkered Winter Guide for all the information you need to make this winter your most productive one yet.

CLICK HERE TO READ IT!