The new King Robert the Bruce Course at Trump Turnberry has been officially opened – one year on from the sister Ailsa Course to rave reviews.



Just like the Ailsa, the King Robert the Bruce – which replaces the Kintyre – was redesigned by world-renowned architect Martin Ebert.

It is named after the Scottish king, who was born on-site at Turnberry in July 1274, and promises to complement the iconic sister course and offer another exceptional golfing experience.

The key changes

• Completely new holes have been created at the eighth and 11th, transforming them both into par-5s with an unforgettable backdrop out to sea. The 11th tee shot now has the famous Turnberry Lighthouse as its focus.

• The par-5 first hole has a split fairway for the second shot divided by central bunkers, with fairway bunkers distinctive with marram grass eyebrows.

• A wetland area has been created between the fifth and 13th holes which is expected to become a haven for wildlife as it matures.

• At the far end of the course, atop Bain’s Hill, golfers will enjoy a stunning coastal stretch. The approach to the ninth green has been described as ‘awe-inspiring’ with the green perched high above the waves crashing onto the rocky coastline.



WATCH - Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse



“To know that the King of Scotland, Robert the Bruce, was born here at Turnberry Castle is something we’re incredibly proud of; therefore, it made sense to name this new course after a legendary Scottish warrior,” said owner Eric Trump.

“There was no question that Martin Ebert was the right person to redesign the amazing King Robert the Bruce. Martin is an exceptional architect with tremendous vision. The final product will be a course which, similar to its famous counterpart, will sit among the ranks of the top courses anywhere in the world.”

Ebert added: “The location of the links at Turnberry, on such a rugged coastline, really elevates the playing experience for the golfer and heightens the challenges laid out in front of them.

“It’s been an honour for Mackenzie & Ebert to work alongside the Trump Organisation again to create what will certainly become one of the top courses in Scotland and the UK.”

Non-resident green fees for the King Robert the Bruce Course start at £120 per person during the summer months.

For more information, visit trumpturnberry.com or call 01655 333991.