Turkish Airlines Open: Fantasy Five To Watch

There are just three weeks left on the European Tour and that means there is also just three weeks to go in the bunkered Fantasy Golf ’18 season.

The first in the trio of Final Series events – the Turkish Airlines Open – takes place at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort and with Race to Dubai leader Francesco Molinari not playing, it offers the chance for the chasing pack to make some inroads.

But who should you be sticking in your team this week? We’ve picked out five players you should certainly consider…