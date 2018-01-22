There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGolf NewsTV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion

Golf News

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion

By Martin Inglis22 January, 2018
Henni Goya
Motion

Former Ladies European Tour player and current Sky Sports TV presenter Henni Goya has branded a Welsh golf club ‘disgraceful’ after it failed to pass a motion which sought fairer treatment for lady members.

Lowri Roberts, a member at Cottrell Park Golf Club, put forward a motion to allow women members to compete on Saturday mornings – a timeslot currently reserved for men.

The ladies section at Cottrell Park has 85 members – 25 of which are full members and eligible to play at the weekend. However, the men’s timeslot means the opportunity for women to play at the weekend is significantly reduced.

In continuing her reasoning behind putting forward the motion, Lowri argued that if the club didn’t allow the motion, the ladies section would ‘continue to dwindle’ and the club shouldn’t be ‘shying away from its responsibility to treat men and women equally’.

Read more - Group blasts 'cowardly' golf club closure

However, over the weekend, Lowri took to Twitter to say that the motion had been rejected – and a social media backlash ensued.

The result of the vote showed 30 people ‘For’ the motion and 30 ‘Against’, with the chair using his casting vote against.

Goya saw the tweet and didn’t hold back, calling the decision ‘disgraceful’ and 'embarrassing'.

Plenty others got involved too, with Justin Rose's caddie 'Fooch' calling the result of the vote 'hopelessly out of touch'.

Related Articles - Amateur & Club News

-

Golf News

Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend
Thomas Bjorn

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Dalmahoy launches new golf-only memberships
Dalmahoy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Only listen to good advice says Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
How to stop topping the ball
Watch
play button
Stand taller at address says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below