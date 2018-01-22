TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion

Former Ladies European Tour player and current Sky Sports TV presenter Henni Goya has branded a Welsh golf club ‘disgraceful’ after it failed to pass a motion which sought fairer treatment for lady members.



Lowri Roberts, a member at Cottrell Park Golf Club, put forward a motion to allow women members to compete on Saturday mornings – a timeslot currently reserved for men.

The ladies section at Cottrell Park has 85 members – 25 of which are full members and eligible to play at the weekend. However, the men’s timeslot means the opportunity for women to play at the weekend is significantly reduced.

In continuing her reasoning behind putting forward the motion, Lowri argued that if the club didn’t allow the motion, the ladies section would ‘continue to dwindle’ and the club shouldn’t be ‘shying away from its responsibility to treat men and women equally’.



I failed in my attemp to seek fairer treatment for ladies at my golf club last night.I’m grateful for all of the support that I received from the men + the ladies at the AGM.I will not drop the issue.We deserve equality. Onwards. #Sheplays2#Thisis2018pic.twitter.com/mpA7pUrMcs — Lowri Roberts (@Lowri_Amlwch) January 18, 2018

However, over the weekend, Lowri took to Twitter to say that the motion had been rejected – and a social media backlash ensued.

The result of the vote showed 30 people ‘For’ the motion and 30 ‘Against’, with the chair using his casting vote against.

Goya saw the tweet and didn’t hold back, calling the decision ‘disgraceful’ and 'embarrassing'.

This is DISGRACEFUL!!!!!!



REALLY??!! @CottrellParkLtd you should be ashamed. You are completely out of touch with modern times, you are damaging the game we love and stopping people from participating because of gender!



Damn! It’s 2018 not 1918! You’re embarrassing yourselves. https://t.co/oJdD5nUuB0 — Henni Goya (@hennigoya) January 20, 2018

Plenty others got involved too, with Justin Rose's caddie 'Fooch' calling the result of the vote 'hopelessly out of touch'.



100 % correct Henni ...., hopelessly out of touch @CottrellParkLtd ... 👎 https://t.co/FUs9dUWkfS — Dick fulchers lad (@Fooch1993) January 21, 2018

Dreadful treatment - the Ladies section should back you and vote with their feet. The loss of fees will hit the Club where it hurts most. Also, the local council should use their powers to help and withdraw any concessions they give the club, on rates for example. #equalityrules — Bill Mackintosh (@BillyMack572) January 20, 2018

Think @CottrellParkLtd you seriously under estimate the power of Social Media. Also it is 2018 and times have changed. The Old boys brigade is no more. Clubs are for everyone who want to get out and enjoy the game. Move over and let the game flourish. — Davie J Cuthbert (@DavieCuthbert) January 21, 2018