Golf News

TV host criticises Jordan Spieth's 'dependence' on caddie

By Bunkered Golf Magazine25 July, 2017
Most viewers on Sunday were left in awe of Jordan Spieth's rally to clinch his first Open title and the third leg of the career grand slam.

However, that didn't include US TV host Skip Bayless, a presenter for Fox Sports, who criticised Spieth's actions on the 13th hole and also his dependence on caddie, Michael Greller.

But would you expect anything less from somebody who has in his Twitter bio: 'Maybe not what you want to hear, but need to hear'?

Here's what he said in the aftermath of Spieth's win, which lifted him to No.2 in the world.

WATCH - Jordan Spieth drinks from the Claret Jug

As you can imagine, this isn't the first time Bayless has had slightly controversial take on a golfer or tournament. Here's what he said about Rickie Fowler after he faded in the final round of last month's US Open.

