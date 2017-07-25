Most viewers on Sunday were left in awe of Jordan Spieth's rally to clinch his first Open title and the third leg of the career grand slam.



However, that didn't include US TV host Skip Bayless, a presenter for Fox Sports, who criticised Spieth's actions on the 13th hole and also his dependence on caddie, Michael Greller.

But would you expect anything less from somebody who has in his Twitter bio: 'Maybe not what you want to hear, but need to hear'?



Here's what he said in the aftermath of Spieth's win, which lifted him to No.2 in the world.

WATCH - Jordan Spieth drinks from the Claret Jug



Not fair what Jordan Spieth did to Kuchar on 13. Spieth, slowest player on Tour, took forever to make decisions. Kuchar lost mo in wet cold. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2017

Spieth is the mentally toughest psychological mess in golf history. Never seen such a great player so dependent on caddie. Jordan Greller. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2017

Spieth was so lucky he hit 3rd shot on 13 fat. He thought it was in trouble (sand/weeds). Had clean pitch to make terrific up/down for bogey — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2017

Spieth obviously got all-time hot after bogey escape. But his twosome already on clock for slow play. Should be penalty clock between shots. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2017

At least Spieth thanked Kuchar for waiting as he took 20 mins to play 3rd at 13 & said other players wouldn't have been so patient. Exactly. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 23, 2017

As you can imagine, this isn't the first time Bayless has had slightly controversial take on a golfer or tournament. Here's what he said about Rickie Fowler after he faded in the final round of last month's US Open.

Rickie Fowler's coach Butch Harmon recently asked him if he wants to be a Instagramming Kardashian or a champion. I still wonder. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 19, 2017

Despite his extreme popularity, I wonder if Rickie Fowler is made of tough enough stuff to win a major. Might on pure talent. But I wonder. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 19, 2017