Golf News

TV rights secured for 2020 and 2022 Ryder Cups

Golf News

TV rights secured for 2020 and 2022 Ryder Cups

By bunkered.co.uk27 September, 2018
Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup 2020 Ryder Cup 2022 Sky Sports Sky Sports Golf European Tour
Ryder Cup Trophy

Sky Sports and the European Tour have extended their partnership until at least the end of 2022.

The agreement ensures that Sky Sports remains the home of European Tour golf for another four years, including the next two Ryder Cups from Wisconsin and Rome.

The agreement will also cover a minimum of 35 Race to Dubai events from the European Tour, as well as exclusive live coverage of every World Golf Championship event.

• 2018 Ryder Cup: How to watch on TV

• So... did the ELEVEN SPORTS experiment pay off?

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, said: “The European Tour has gone through a period of significant growth and transformation and our relationship with Sky Sports has been hugely important in terms of the content and experience we are able provide to the fans of our wonderful sport.

Sky Sports

Barney Francis, Sky Sports managing director, added: “At the beginning of what we believe will be another incredible Ryder Cup weekend, we’re delighted to be able to extend our long-standing partnership with the European Tour, taking it into its 30th year.

• Sky Sports' PGA Tour future in jeopardy

“The European Tour is a hugely important part of our golf coverage – it’s a mainstay of our dedicated channel Sky Sports Golf, and it’s something we know our customers really value. And hopefully we can begin the new deal with Europe in possession of the Ryder Cup trophy.”



