Twelve more players book their places at Carnoustie

Golf News

Twelve more players book their places at Carnoustie

By bunkered.co.uk04 July, 2018
The Open The Open Championship Open Qualifying Carnoustie Retief Goosen Oliver Wilson Sam Locke Grant Forrest Tom Lewis Notts Hollinwell the renaissance St Annes Links Prince's Golf Club R&A
Retief Goosen

The Open field is almost complete following Final Qualifying at four venues across the UK yesterday.

A total of 12 players – three from each qualifier – booked their spots at Carnoustie after the gruelling 36-hole shootouts, including two-time US Open champion Retief Goosen, pictured.

The South African bagged the third and final spot at Prince’s. Tom Lewis, who as an amateur shared the first round lead at the 2011 Open at Royal St George’s, finished on four-under, with Icelandic golfer Haraldur Magnus on two-under and Goosen a further shot adrift.

• Knox seals Carnoustie place at French Open
• G-Mac could miss Open after airline blunder

Oliver Wilson

Former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson, above, came through the qualifier at Notts Hollinwell, finishing seconding behind fellow Englishman Ashton Turner. Wales’ Rhys Enoch claimed the third spot there.

It was an English 1-2-3 at St Annes Old Links, where James Robinson led Marcus Armitage and Jack Senior through to Carnoustie.

Grant Forrest

Meanwhile, in Scotland, The Renaissance – widely expected to host the Scottish Open next year and again in 2020 – saw amateur Sam Locke lead fellow Scot Grant Forrest, above, and England’s Thomas Curtis safely through.

Locke, by coincidence, works at the Aberdeen golf centre owned by Paul Lawrie, the winner of the 1999 Open Championship at – where else! – Carnoustie.

Lawrie took to Twitter to congratulate his young protégé.

The 2019 Open at Carnoustie gets underway two weeks tomorrow. For all of the latest news and build-up, click here.

Sizzling sun is making top courses change colour - literally!
Rory McIlroy predicts World Cup winner... and it's not England
Rory McIlroy won't lose sleep if he never wins another major
Irish Open: The players to watch this week
