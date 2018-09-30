Twitter goes into meltdown after Tiger Woods win

No, it wasn't just a dream.



Tiger Woods DIDwin the Tour Championship to secure his 80th PGA Tour title and, in doing so, complete one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

Naturally, the magnitude of what Woods accomplished at East Lake wasn't lost on the world, with many famous faces rushing to social media to congratulate the 14-time major champion.

Here are just some of the best tweets and social media reaction, starting with his fellow pros:



My congratulations to @TigerWoods on winning the @playofffinale! I am very happy for him and extremely proud of him. Tiger has worked very hard to get to this place, and has played very well all season. @PGATOUR — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 23, 2018

I never dreamed @TigerWoods could come back and swing the way he has, after surgery. I think you could argue he’s swinging better than he has ever in his life. He has played fantastically! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 23, 2018

I think throughout this year some of @TigerWoods' issues were between his ears, as he had to remember how to win again. Tiger has been close, almost there. You knew he was going to win soon, and this week he did it. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) September 23, 2018

Massive congrats @JustinRose99 for winning the #FedExCup and of course @TigerWoods for winning #80 on @PGATOUR. So well deserved for both. Such a cool experience walking down the last hole with all that excitement! Onwards and upwards. https://t.co/pnH5Wa5lyx — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 23, 2018

What a year, what a day. Lots to be happy about in the world of golf. Big congrats to @TigerWoods on the W, truly happy for him and all the hard work that’s been put in. Golf couldn’t be in a better place — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 24, 2018

Took this by 18 green today... there’s NOBODY in this sport that generates that kind of buzz and excitement. At least they didn’t last year for @XSchauffele and I 😂😂 #holypicturespic.twitter.com/CiIJp6pDXT — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) September 24, 2018

Everybody watching at home, everybody that was right there when it happened. We’ve just witnessed the greatest comeback of all time! What a time to be alive!!! 🐯 🐐 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 23, 2018

What can I say! It was awesome to see Tiger back in the winner circle. I’ve never seen anything like the 18th hole. Was pretty insane. Congrats my man on overcoming so much to get back to the top of that mountain! Golf is in an awesome awesome place right now! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) September 23, 2018

This is absolutely incredible!! Major goosebumps 😍 https://t.co/eq7KYHR6gH — Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) September 23, 2018

There were also these tweets from Woods' niece, Cheyenne.

HOW AMAZING IS THIS! Yes Tiger! pic.twitter.com/Vx6vhxwMBl — Cheyenne Woods (@Cheyenne_Woods) September 23, 2018

You can’t help but be emotional watching this. Tiger has worked so hard, this is a special one. — Cheyenne Woods (@Cheyenne_Woods) September 23, 2018

There were plenty of congratulatory tweets from other famous faces, too.



Big congratulations to @JustinRose99 on the FedEx Cup victory! Also to see them scenes with @TigerWoods winning again was special! 🏆🐅 #PGATour#FedExCup#TigerWoods — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 23, 2018

BOOM!

Congrats @TigerWoods - proof that great champions never know when they’re beaten.

What a comeback. 👊 pic.twitter.com/Tn5XQPp3Sq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2018

Surely one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history. He’s back in the winners enclosure. Well played @TigerWoods. Incredible 👏👏👏 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 23, 2018