search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTwitter goes into meltdown after Tiger Woods win

Golf News

Twitter goes into meltdown after Tiger Woods win

By bunkered.co.uk24 September, 2018
Tiger Woods Tour Championship PGA Tour FedEx Cup East Lake Jack Nicklaus Rory McIlroy Justin Rose Justin Thomas
Tiger Reacts

No, it wasn't just a dream.

Tiger Woods DIDwin the Tour Championship to secure his 80th PGA Tour title and, in doing so, complete one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history.

• BLOG - 'I owe Tiger Woods an apology'

• IN PICS - How Tiger Woods completed one of sport's greatest comebacks

Naturally, the magnitude of what Woods accomplished at East Lake wasn't lost on the world, with many famous faces rushing to social media to congratulate the 14-time major champion.

Here are just some of the best tweets and social media reaction, starting with his fellow pros:

There were also these tweets from Woods' niece, Cheyenne.

There were plenty of congratulatory tweets from other famous faces, too.

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - Tour Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - FedEx Cup

Related Articles - Jack Nicklaus

Related Articles - Rory McIlroy

Related Articles - Justin Rose

Related Articles - Justin Thomas

Golf News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Fantasy Five to pick
Spectator hit by Brooks Koepka loses sight in eye
Do a good deed; win a golf break to Mauritius
Ryder Cup: In defence of Patrick Reed
#Moliwood wake up in bed together after Ryder Cup win...

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
How to play better golf after a hip replacement
Watch
play button
Hold your finish for more compression
Watch
play button
Get the ball in the air
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow