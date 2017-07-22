Twitter reacts to Branden Grace's history-making 62

In 442 major championships, no one had ever shot a round of 62. Until today.

Branden Grace entered the history books with his eight-under-par round at Royal Birkdale this afternoon and, as you can imagine, fellow players and golf media went pretty wild.

Here's the best of the reaction:

Awesome round of golf @BrandenGrace, HISTORY! Got to sit back and watch the entire thing. Now that's how you move on moving day! — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017

My favorite part may have been @JasonDufner shooting 66 in Gracie's group and nobody even cares 😂😂 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017

Somebody had to do it! Congrats to @BrandenGrace on the impressive round. #62 — Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) July 22, 2017

Unreal 62 by Gracie with Johnny Miller on the call. Perfect. #theopen — Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 22, 2017

Bravo Monsieur 62 !! @BrandenGrace made history today ! pic.twitter.com/mKnZjNwzlP — Thomas Levet (@thomaslevetgolf) July 22, 2017

Branden blerrie grace! @BrandenGrace you good thing! Something to look forward to tomorrow! #TheOpen — George Coetzee (@gcoetzeegolf) July 22, 2017

Branden Grace shoots the first 62 in a major at the site of Johnny Miller's @TheOpen win. You couldn't script it any better. — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 22, 2017

Jordan Spieth is on the range as Grace wraps up his 62. Looks up from his ball when he hears the applause. Says, "Wow," then back to work. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) July 22, 2017

They've been playing major championships for 157 years. This is the 441st. There's never been a 62 -- until now. Branden Grace has done it. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) July 22, 2017

Amazing Grace

How sweet the sound

Of breaking 63#TheOpenpic.twitter.com/YYvwxg0ZW9 — Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) July 22, 2017