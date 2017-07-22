There are no results available.
Twitter reacts to Branden Grace's history-making 62

By Martin Inglis22 July, 2017
In 442 major championships, no one had ever shot a round of 62. Until today.

Branden Grace entered the history books with his eight-under-par round at Royal Birkdale this afternoon and, as you can imagine, fellow players and golf media went pretty wild.

Here's the best of the reaction:

