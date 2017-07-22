Twitter reacts to Branden Grace's history-making 62

In 442 major championships, no one had ever shot a round of 62. Until today.
Branden Grace entered the history books with his eight-under-par round at Royal Birkdale this afternoon and, as you can imagine, fellow players and golf media went pretty wild.
Here's the best of the reaction:
Congratulations @BrandenGrace. An historic 62 @TheOpen. Mooi gespeel! #SAP#Berenberg@GPInvitationalpic.twitter.com/35xfvXQkCQ— Gary Player (@garyplayer) July 22, 2017
Awesome round of golf @BrandenGrace, HISTORY! Got to sit back and watch the entire thing. Now that's how you move on moving day!— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017
My favorite part may have been @JasonDufner shooting 66 in Gracie's group and nobody even cares 😂😂— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 22, 2017
Amazing Grace.....👏👏👏 https://t.co/181Lye8i8B— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 22, 2017
Somebody had to do it! Congrats to @BrandenGrace on the impressive round. #62— Smylie Kaufman (@SmylieKaufman10) July 22, 2017
Unreal 62 by Gracie with Johnny Miller on the call. Perfect. #theopen— Graham DeLaet (@GrahamDeLaet) July 22, 2017
Bravo Monsieur 62 !! @BrandenGrace made history today ! pic.twitter.com/mKnZjNwzlP— Thomas Levet (@thomaslevetgolf) July 22, 2017
Congratulations @BrandenGrace Sensational 62 lowest round ever in a major!! @TheOpen@RoyalBirkdale_— Ian Baker-Finch (@IBFinchy) July 22, 2017
Branden blerrie grace! @BrandenGrace you good thing! Something to look forward to tomorrow! #TheOpen— George Coetzee (@gcoetzeegolf) July 22, 2017
Branden Grace shoots the first 62 in a major at the site of Johnny Miller's @TheOpen win. You couldn't script it any better.— Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) July 22, 2017
Jordan Spieth is on the range as Grace wraps up his 62. Looks up from his ball when he hears the applause. Says, "Wow," then back to work.— Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) July 22, 2017
They've been playing major championships for 157 years. This is the 441st. There's never been a 62 -- until now. Branden Grace has done it.— Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) July 22, 2017
Amazing Grace— Michael McEwan (@MMcEwanBunkered) July 22, 2017
How sweet the sound
Of breaking 63#TheOpenpic.twitter.com/YYvwxg0ZW9
Over the last 349 days we've seen:— Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) July 22, 2017
- a 58
- two 59s
- the first ever 9-under round at a US Open
- the first ever 62 in a major
Amazing. pic.twitter.com/nY3QddEBuf— Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 22, 2017