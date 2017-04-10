Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's Masters win

So there we have it. In his 74th major start, Sergio Garcia is now a major champion after taking down Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National.
Naturally, Twitter exploded with the news that one of the game's most adored players had finally overcome his major hoodoo.
From Rory McIlroy, to Tiger Woods, a whole host of pros tweeted their congratulations to the Spaniard.
2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @TheSergioGarcia. You deserve it all amigo!!— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 9, 2017
Congrats @TheSergioGarcia. Well earned.— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 9, 2017
He did it! So happy for Sergio. Masters Champion #Vamos— Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2017
So happy for @TheSergioGarcia! He's been so close for so long. You know Seve is going crazy heaven! #welldonebuddy@TheAngelaAkins— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017
Well done by @JustinRose99 too! He played great but the sportsmanship between him and Sergio is what this great game is about! 👏👏👏— Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017
Congrats @TheSergioGarcia!! Well deserved and great playing...soak it in my man!!— Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 9, 2017
Nobody deserves this more@TheSergioGarcia— Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 9, 2017
👊
That's what I'm talking about @TheSergioGarcia! Congratulations and welcome to the club. #MastersChampion#forSeve— Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) April 9, 2017