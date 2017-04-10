Twitter reacts to Sergio Garcia's Masters win

So there we have it. In his 74th major start, Sergio Garcia is now a major champion after taking down Justin Rose in a play-off at Augusta National.

Naturally, Twitter exploded with the news that one of the game's most adored players had finally overcome his major hoodoo.

From Rory McIlroy, to Tiger Woods, a whole host of pros tweeted their congratulations to the Spaniard.

2 unbelievable players and 2 great friends, but I couldn't be happier for @TheSergioGarcia. You deserve it all amigo!! — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) April 9, 2017

He did it! So happy for Sergio. Masters Champion #Vamos — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) April 9, 2017

So happy for @TheSergioGarcia! He's been so close for so long. You know Seve is going crazy heaven! #welldonebuddy@TheAngelaAkins — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017

Well done by @JustinRose99 too! He played great but the sportsmanship between him and Sergio is what this great game is about! 👏👏👏 — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) April 9, 2017

Congrats @TheSergioGarcia!! Well deserved and great playing...soak it in my man!! — Rickie Fowler (@RickieFowler) April 9, 2017