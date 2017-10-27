There are no results available.
Two more Ayrshire courses threatened with closure

Golf News

Two more Ayrshire courses threatened with closure

By Michael McEwan27 October, 2017
Maybole Golf Course Dalmilling Golf Course
Dalmilling

Hot on the heels of news that Beith GC is to shut its doors before Christmas, another TWO Ayrshire golf courses are said to be on the brink of closure.

The nine-hole course in Maybole – just a 15-minute drive from Turnberry – is rumoured to be facing the axe, as is Dalmilling in Ayr, above.

Both courses are operated by South Ayrshire Council, which has to save a reported £17m in its upcoming budget.

The Ayrshire Post is reporting that this has put Maybole, pictured below, firmly in the firing line, with more than £34 being spent by the council for each round played there.

Dalmilling, meanwhile, is a target for social housing developers. Plans to scrap the course were submitted earlier this month – the second attempted closure of the course in eight years.

Maybole

Responding to the reports, Alisdair Malcolm, secretary of the Ayrshire Golf Association, told the Ayrshire Post: “The threatened closure of two of South Ayrshire’s eight municipal courses would be a huge blow to golf in the area.

"It would affect many of the member clubs of the association attached to the two courses, and indeed those clubs attached to the other six courses who would no doubt suffer a knock on affect from an increased number of players chasing tee times at peak periods.”

In addition to Maybole and Dalmilling, South Ayrshire Council also operates the Belleisle and Seafield courses in Ayr, the trio of municipals at Troon Links – Darley, Lochgreen and Fullarton – and Girvan Golf Course, just a short drive south of Turnberry.

Earlier this month, it was announced that members of Beith Golf Club had voted to have the club wound up, after suffering severe losses linked to a decline in membership in recent years.

