Two more tour pros switch into PING Blueprint irons

Both Bubba Watson and Tony Finau used the Hero World Challenge to join the growing list of players that have decided to put PING's new Blueprint irons in their bags.



We got our first sneak peek at these new PING blades at this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship when Louis Oosthuizen decided to tease the new irons on social media.



Finau had a great week in the Bahamas, finishing four shots adrift of winner Jon Rahm in second place.



Following the event, Finau said: "I found out a lot this week. I put new irons in and I put a putter in with more loft. Obviously it worked."

The Blueprint irons replace the iBlade irons that the American has been gaming all season.



Clearly, he felt very comfortable with the new clubs as he finished the week in a tie for fourth in greens in regulation, finding the putting surface 72% of the time.



Watson also showed some good form, shooting three rounds of 69 during the week and finishing in a tie for 12th on eight-under.

The Blueprint irons are the likely replacement for the brand’s iBlade irons that were released back in 2016, so you can expect to see more PING pros switching to them during the off season.

PING has yet to release any details on the construction and technology of these new forged irons but as soon as we have more info on these sleek looking muscle back designs we’ll share it with you.