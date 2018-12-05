search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsTwo more tour pros switch into PING Blueprint irons

Gear

Two more tour pros switch into PING Blueprint irons

By David Cunninghame05 December, 2018
Tony Finau Bubba Watson Ping Blueprint Ping irons Ping Irons Gear Hero World Challenge
Blueprint Irons

Both Bubba Watson and Tony Finau used the Hero World Challenge to join the growing list of players that have decided to put PING's new Blueprint irons in their bags.

We got our first sneak peek at these new PING blades at this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship when Louis Oosthuizen decided to tease the new irons on social media.

Ping Blueprint Irons 2

Finau had a great week in the Bahamas, finishing four shots adrift of winner Jon Rahm in second place.

• WIN PRIZES EVERY DAY WITH THE BUNKERED ADVENT CALENDAR

Following the event, Finau said: "I found out a lot this week. I put new irons in and I put a putter in with more loft. Obviously it worked."

Tony Finau Blueprint

The Blueprint irons replace the iBlade irons that the American has been gaming all season.

Clearly, he felt very comfortable with the new clubs as he finished the week in a tie for fourth in greens in regulation, finding the putting surface 72% of the time.

• SIGN-UP NOW FOR THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER

Watson also showed some good form, shooting three rounds of 69 during the week and finishing in a tie for 12th on eight-under.

Bubba Blueprint

• How PING has become "a serious player" in the golf apparel market

The Blueprint irons are the likely replacement for the brand’s iBlade irons that were released back in 2016, so you can expect to see more PING pros switching to them during the off season.

PING has yet to release any details on the construction and technology of these new forged irons but as soon as we have more info on these sleek looking muscle back designs we’ll share it with you.

Related Articles - Tony Finau

Related Articles - Bubba Watson

Related Articles - Ping Blueprint

Related Articles - Ping irons

Related Articles - Ping

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Gear

Related Articles - Hero World Challenge

Golf News

Bubba Watson wants Presidents Cup gig... but not as a player
Win great prizes with the bunkered advent calendar!
Two Scottish clubs to merge amid membership decline
Golf centre raises £34,000 for Doddie Weir’s foundation
Tiger Woods has thirst for latest business move

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
Increase your shoulder turn and improve your golf
Callaway
play button
Weaken your grip to hit a fade
Callaway
play button
Increase your speed through the ball
Callaway
See all videos right arrow