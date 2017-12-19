Two people dead after Cameron House fire

Picture credit: @Bigalanh5 / Twitter



Police Scotland has confirmed that two people have died following a fire at Cameron House earlier today.



Emergency services were called to the hotel – which is popular with golfers due to its ties with The Carrick on Loch Lomond Golf Course nearby – at 6.50am this morning after reports of the blaze.

“More than 200 guests were evacuated from the building which has been extensively damaged,” read a statement from Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Police Division.

“Officers remain at the scene and are working with other emergency services to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

“One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to hospital, one to the RAH who later died. A further three people were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Four people have been taken to hospital as firefighters tackle a blaze at Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomondside https://t.co/mUQNXVE2PApic.twitter.com/1h4OSIoBvw — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) December 18, 2017

The hotel is also popular wedding venue and houses the Michelin star Martin Wishart at Loch Lomond restaurant.

A statement on Cameron House’s website, meanwhile, read: “Due to an ongoing incident please be aware that Cameron House will remain closed to arriving guests for at least the next 48 hours.

“We would ask all guests and customers to remain patient as we work with the emergency services to establish the extent of the damage and ascertain when we will be able to re-open. More information will follow in due course.”