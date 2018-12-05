Two Scottish clubs to merge amid membership decline

Two long-established Tayside golf clubs are to merge in a move to create a stronger club with a healthier future at a time of declining golf club membership.



The Grange and Broughty Golf Clubs, which occupy neighbouring sites on Monifieth links, each have histories stretching back over a century.

Representatives of the two clubs have signed an amalgamation agreement to form the Grange & Broughty Golf Club on New Year’s Day.

The amalgamation is the culmination of discussions between the clubs over the past year and implements recommendations both memberships approved in separate ballots in July.



• SIGN-UP NOW FOR THE BUNKERED FANTASY GOLF WINTER LEAGUE



• Golf centre raises £34k for rugby legend Weir



Ian Cowan, captain of the Grange club said: “I am delighted that the Grange and Broughty Golf Clubs are coming together.

“The amalgamation will afford the new club the opportunity to provide its members with improved facilities at an affordable cost.

“The increased membership will ensure that the club is on a sound financial footing and well placed to promote the sport of golf in our local community and further afield.”

Broughty captain Colin Mullis said: “The amalgamation of the clubs is an historic moment, and whilst many Broughty members may be saddened by moving from their golfing home, the formation of the new club represents a big step in the right direction for the future of golf at Monifieth.

Membership of the four clubs on the links has fallen by 34% to just over 900 players in the last 12 years.

The Grange club, the biggest of the four with more than 500 members, has seen a 25% reduction, and the three others – Broughty, Monifieth and Ladies Panmure – have also suffered falls. Broughty has a membership of around 160.



• WIN PRIZES EVERY DAY WITH THE BUNKERED ADVENT CALENDAR



• Scottish Golf outlines ambitious future plans



The Monifieth and Ladies Panmure Golf Clubs are not involved in the merger.

Existing staff of both clubs will transfer to the new club, while a new club crest and colours for the branding of all signage and merchandise will be adopted.

A new club website is scheduled to go live on amalgamation, and recognition of the constituent clubs’ rich heritage will be included as part of the refurbished clubhouse.

Membership fees for 2019 have been reduced with an early bird discount scheme an added incentive to existing members to join the merged club. New members will also benefit from a discounted rate for their first year.