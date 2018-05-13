Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
HomeGolf NewsTwo-time tour winner Anthony Wall announces retirement

Two-time tour winner Anthony Wall announces retirement

By Michael McEwan13 May, 2018
Anthony Wall European Tour
Anthony Wall

Two-time European Tour winner Anthony Wall has called time on his career.

The 42-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he’s turning in his European Tour players’ badge after 22 years. 

London-born Wall turned professional in 1995 and joined the European Tour in 1998. He earned his first win in 2000, holding off Gary Orr and Philip Price to win Alfred Dunhill Championship by two shots.

He had to wait more than 16 years – a tour record – to add his second career title at the 2016 Paul Lawrie Matchplay. He was taken all the way by Alex Noren in the final of the event at Archerfield Links but finally won one-up.

He played in 11 major championships, including the 2006 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he was the leading Brit in a tie for 11th. The same year, he had his best finish on the European Tour Order of Merit, coming in 13th.

Wall also represented Great Britain & Ireland in the 2006 Seve Trophy and Europe in the 2007 Royal Trophy, winning both times.

Fellow players were quick to pay tribute to him after he posted news of his retirement.

