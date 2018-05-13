Two-time tour winner Anthony Wall announces retirement

Two-time European Tour winner Anthony Wall has called time on his career.



The 42-year-old took to Twitter to announce that he’s turning in his European Tour players’ badge after 22 years.

It’s goodbye from me everyone @EuropeanTour@SkySportsGolf. After 22 years 523 events,48 top tens and 333 cuts made,the time has come for me to https://t.co/9yKZmqepkf body can’t do what my mind still can.I have my friends,my memories and most of all my family to get me though. — anthony wall (@awallgolfer) May 13, 2018

London-born Wall turned professional in 1995 and joined the European Tour in 1998. He earned his first win in 2000, holding off Gary Orr and Philip Price to win Alfred Dunhill Championship by two shots.

He had to wait more than 16 years – a tour record – to add his second career title at the 2016 Paul Lawrie Matchplay. He was taken all the way by Alex Noren in the final of the event at Archerfield Links but finally won one-up.

He played in 11 major championships, including the 2006 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he was the leading Brit in a tie for 11th. The same year, he had his best finish on the European Tour Order of Merit, coming in 13th.

Wall also represented Great Britain & Ireland in the 2006 Seve Trophy and Europe in the 2007 Royal Trophy, winning both times.

Fellow players were quick to pay tribute to him after he posted news of his retirement.

Sad to see one of the most consistent players on tour retire after such a long career on @EuropeanTour#tenacretony#partnerhttps://t.co/TmmA6n6Bej — Chris Wood (@Chris3Wood) May 13, 2018

That’s a good stint at the top level mate... enjoy the lie ins and the gimmes 👍 — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) May 13, 2018

All the best Wally...hats off to you for a spendid career 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Good luck with the next step — Chris Paisley (@ChrisPaisley86) May 13, 2018

Our loss is Sharon and the boys gain my friend I’ll pop up and see you at Wentworth all the best 😢❤️👍🏻 — Stephen Gallacher (@stevieggolf) May 13, 2018