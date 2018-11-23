search
Tyrrell Hatton branded "spoilt brat" by fellow pro over latest outburst

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton branded "spoilt brat" by fellow pro over latest outburst

By Michael McEwan23 November, 2018
Gary Evans really has a bee in his bonnet about Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t it?

The former European Tour pro has regularly criticised his fellow Englishman for his fits of pique on the golf course and, after footage emerged of the Ryder Cup star smashing a tee marker during this week’s World Cup of Golf in Australia, Evans was quick to tweet his disappointment.

First, let’s remind ourselves of Hatton’s tantrum:

Hatton tried to laugh the incident off:

Evans, though, was having none of it:

Evans, a veteran of more than 350 European Tour events, has called out Hatton’s on multiple previous occasions.

During the 2017 British Masters at Close House, he called the 27-year-old’s behaviour a ‘disgrace’ and told him to ‘grow up’.

In September of this year, following the Dell Technologies Championship, Evans said that Hatton’s “on course behaviour is enough to put anyone off” playing golf.

Hatton isn’t the only English golfer to feel the force of Evans’ admonishment. In November last year, Eddie Pepperell hit back at Evans calling him out over his frequent swearing on social media, saying “the beauty of having no sponsors, is that you can actually say what you think”. 

