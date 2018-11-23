Gary Evans really has a bee in his bonnet about Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t it?

The former European Tour pro has regularly criticised his fellow Englishman for his fits of pique on the golf course and, after footage emerged of the Ryder Cup star smashing a tee marker during this week’s World Cup of Golf in Australia, Evans was quick to tweet his disappointment.

• Tiger vs Phil WILL be shown in the UK

First, let’s remind ourselves of Hatton’s tantrum:

No #FridayFeeling for @TyrrellHatton as England sit two shots off the lead at the World Cup of Golf.



More: https://t.co/Vv0PEfKUSapic.twitter.com/DOQEmzb951 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) November 23, 2018

Hatton tried to laugh the incident off:

Not my finest moment on the golf course

Evans, though, was having none of it:

I continue to watch this highly talented individual behave like a petulant, spoilt brat and really wonder how none of his playing partners (or sponsors) haven’t had a serious word with him yet. #patheticbehaviour#growuphttps://t.co/QwV8ticQRP — GaryEvans (@garyevanspro) November 23, 2018

Evans, a veteran of more than 350 European Tour events, has called out Hatton’s on multiple previous occasions.

During the 2017 British Masters at Close House, he called the 27-year-old’s behaviour a ‘disgrace’ and told him to ‘grow up’.

• SIGN UP NOW - The bunkered Fantasy Golf Winter League is now live!



In September of this year, following the Dell Technologies Championship, Evans said that Hatton’s “on course behaviour is enough to put anyone off” playing golf.

• Tourism chiefs dismiss Celtic's claim about value of golf tourism to Scotland



Hatton isn’t the only English golfer to feel the force of Evans’ admonishment. In November last year, Eddie Pepperell hit back at Evans calling him out over his frequent swearing on social media, saying “the beauty of having no sponsors, is that you can actually say what you think”.