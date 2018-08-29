Tyrrell Hatton buys putter for $172; earns him an extra $80k

After three rounds at The Northern Trust, Tyrrell Hatton was in a bit of a pickle with his putting.



Languishing at T58, he put his largely indifferent performance down to a poor display on the greens and, as a result, his progress in the FedEx Cup was in serious jeopardy.

Never good sticking it in reverse on moving day!

Tee to green was fine just can’t find the hole 😩

Need a good day tomorrow if I’m going to go any further in these playoffs 🙈 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 25, 2018

That’s when he decided to swing by a local Golf Galaxy store near to Ridgewood Country Club, the host venue for The Northern Trust.



He ended up buying a PING Sigma G Darby putter for $172.72 which, according to a receipt he posted on Twitter, was broken down into $149 for the putter, $12.99 for the grip and $10.73 in tax.

Well that’s the best $172 I’ve ever spent 😂😂🙈

Was so nice to hole some putts again today, new putter worked it’s magic!

-7 64 to finish the week 💪🏻

Onto Boston! pic.twitter.com/PrTNv74bsw — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) August 26, 2018

It most certainly did the trick. Hatton put the putter in his bag and shot a seven-under-par 64, matching his lowest round score on tour this season.

Perhaps more impressive is that, after losing 3.34 strokes on the field on Saturday, he gained almost three strokes on Sunday.



So, what about the math in how much the putter was really worth to Hatton?

Well, he started the final round in T58. A finish in that position would have earned him somewhere between $18,000 and $20,000.



However, the round of 64 propelled him up to T20 and up 21 places to 71st in the FedEx Cup standings. His prize money for that? A cool $101,160 for a kick-back of more than $80,000.

No wonder he said it was the best $172 he’d ever spent.