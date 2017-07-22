There are no results available.
Tyrrell Hatton laughs off Open missed cut in best possible way

Tyrrell Hatton laughs off Open missed cut in best possible way

By Bunkered Golf Magazine22 July, 2017
Missed cuts are never a good thing – even more so at an Open Championship.

But Tyrrell Hatton was able to laugh his off in the best possible way. The Englishman followed up a five-over-par 75 with a 76 in the second round to comfortably miss the cut on 11-over.

Afterwards, he took to Twitter to sum up his feelings on his second round and not playing at the weekend at Royal Birkdale with this hilarious GIF.

It followed another from a day earlier about his five-over-par 75, while he also had the perfect response to an abusive follower.

Justin Thomas was able to see the funny side as well after he posted a ten-over-par 80 in the second round to miss the cut by two.

It included taking a nine on the par-4 sixth hole and thankfully his sense of humour remained intact when a follower tried to be a bit smart.

But it wasn’t all doom and gloom about missing cuts as South African Brandon Stone squeezed into the weekend.

