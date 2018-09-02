Tyrrell Hatton pranks his Rangers supporting caddie on Old Firm day

The first Old Firm game of the new football season took place today and, despite being on the other side of the Atlantic where he is competing in the Dell Technologies Championship, Tyrrell Hatton used the occasion as an opportunity to have a little fun at his caddie’s expense.

Ryder Cup-bound Hatton turned up for today’s third round at TPC Boston wearing the green and white colours of Celtic – much to the annoyance of his Rangers-supporting caddie Mark ‘Punk’ Crane.

By the looks of things, it was no coincidence either – check out Hatton’s tweet:

When @markcrane_punk is a huge Rangers Fan so I wear Celtic Colours on match day 😂😂😂

Interesting that Hatton would side with Celtic, too, given he is a Liverpool supporter and one of their greatest-ever players - Steven Gerrard - took over as manager of Rangers this summer.

Former Ryder Cup star and Celtic fan Stephen Gallacher certainly seemed to appreciate the lengths Hatton went to in order to prank his right-hand man.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻I'm so happy 🍀🍀good luck👍🏻

Celtic, for what it’s worth, won the match 1-0.

Hatton and Crane have formed a formidable partnership since teaming up at the BMW PGA Championship in May. Later this month, they’ll be heading to Paris where Hatton will make his Ryder Cup debut.

Crane, though, has some past experience in the match, having caddied for Chris Wood at Hazeltine two years ago.

One of the most popular caddies on tour, Crane has also previously caddied for the likes of Richie Ramsay and Paul Casey.