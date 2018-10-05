search
HomeGolf NewsTyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party

Golf News

Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party

By Michael McEwan05 October, 2018
Tyrrell Hatton Ryder Cup 2018 Ryder Cup Le Golf National Team Europe Wayne Riley Sky Sports Golf Sky Sports Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Kingsbarns Golf Links
Tyrrell Hatton Dunhill

He may only have won one of the three matches he played – and that in the company of Paul Casey on Saturday morning – but Tyrrell Hatton rightly made the most of Europe’s Ryder Cup celebrations.

The 26-year-old Englishman, who is hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, told Sky Sports’ Wayne Riley about the after-party in the European team room on Sunday night.

The bits he can remember at least.

Meanwhile, Hatton has also apologised for hitting a spectator with an errant tee shot during the first round of the Dunhill Links. A female fan required medical attention after being struck on the forehead by Hatton’s ball on the par-3 15th at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The incident left the unnamed spectator with a nasty gash on her head and she was taken to hospital as a precaution.

• Patrick Reed's mother-in-law wades in to Ryder Cup row

• Tommy Fleetwood reacts to US Ryder Cup fall-out

• Odds on next European Ryder Cup captain REVEALED!

“It’s probably one of the worst feelings I’ve had on a golf course,” said Hatton. “It’s the first time I’ve ever hit someone. I was pretty devastated. I was getting updates when I was out on the golf course, because I wanted to know how she was doing.

“I’m just very thankful that she’s okay.”

During last week’s Ryder Cup, a female fan was reportedly blinded after being hit by an off-line tee shot by Brooks Koepka. Corine Remande is now said to beconsidering legal action.

