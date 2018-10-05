Tyrrell Hatton spills beans on ‘messy’ Ryder Cup party

He may only have won one of the three matches he played – and that in the company of Paul Casey on Saturday morning – but Tyrrell Hatton rightly made the most of Europe’s Ryder Cup celebrations.



The 26-year-old Englishman, who is hoping to make it a hat-trick of wins at this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, told Sky Sports’ Wayne Riley about the after-party in the European team room on Sunday night.

The bits he can remember at least.

What are #RyderCup parties really like? If you're @TyrrellHatton, you get back to your room at 4am and fall asleep next to the toilet 😂🍻 pic.twitter.com/GjJZuaJihz — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) October 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Hatton has also apologised for hitting a spectator with an errant tee shot during the first round of the Dunhill Links. A female fan required medical attention after being struck on the forehead by Hatton’s ball on the par-3 15th at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The incident left the unnamed spectator with a nasty gash on her head and she was taken to hospital as a precaution.



“It’s probably one of the worst feelings I’ve had on a golf course,” said Hatton. “It’s the first time I’ve ever hit someone. I was pretty devastated. I was getting updates when I was out on the golf course, because I wanted to know how she was doing.

“I’m just very thankful that she’s okay.”



During last week’s Ryder Cup, a female fan was reportedly blinded after being hit by an off-line tee shot by Brooks Koepka. Corine Remande is now said to beconsidering legal action.