Tyrrell Hatton told to 'grow up' by fellow English pro

Starting the final round one shot off the lead, Tyrrell Hatton had good reason to feel optimistic about his British Masters title prospects.

So, labouring to a one-under 69 on a day of low scoring, and winding up in a tie for eighth, probably represented a bad day at the office for the talented young Englishman.

It took seven holes for him to pick up his first shot of the day and, though he managed three more, he also racked up three bogeys, including two in his last four holes as Ireland’s Paul Dunne claimed his first European Tour title.

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old, his frustration spilled over more than once during the final round, with Sky Sports commentator Mark Roe calling him out for inflicting some red-mist damage on the 15th green.

However, that on-air admonishment was tame compared to the public dressing-down dished out to Hatton by his fellow English pro, Gary Evans.

Evans, a veteran of more than 350 European Tour appearances took to Twitter to voice his disapproval at Hatton’s behaviour – and he didn’t exactly hold back.

@TyrrellHatton you're a great talent with potential but you need to grow up mate, your on course whinging and body language is a disgrace. — Gary Evans (@garyevansgolf) October 1, 2017

Some of Evans' followers were quick to agree with that withering assessment.

One spoilt child behaving like a 5 year old walking away with 75,00 euros for 4 days work. Very talented but completely agree Gary. — 1836golf tour (@1836golftour) October 1, 2017

So far, Hatton hasn’t responded, tweeting only a congratulatory message to Dunne

61 out there today is some round!! Well played @dunners11

Congrats on the win! 🏆 #BritishMasters — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) October 1, 2017

