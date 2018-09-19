Uh-oh! American ace carrying injury ahead of Ryder Cup

There’s never a good time to pick up a niggle when you’re a professional athlete.



However, carrying a wrist injury the week before the Ryder Cup is really bad timing.

World No.4 Justin Thomas has revealed that he “tweaked” his right wrist on the back nine of the final round of the BMW Championship just over a week ago. The 25-year-old, who will make his Ryder Cup debut at Le Golf National next week, wore strapping on it during his pre-Tour Championship press conference yesterday but insisted it was “more precautionary than anything”.



• Future Ryder Cup host venue announced



• OPINION - An Open Letter to the Ryder Cup Guardians



“There’s just a little tightness, and it probably looks a little worse than it is,” said Thomas. “I’ve never had an injury before. I've never had it happen. It just kind of popped up. I took last week of. I didn't hit a ball. I chipped and putted a lot, so my short game feels pretty good.

“Getting that time off and getting some rest and just trying to get this thing healed up and feel good as soon as possible coming into Thursday was important.”

Thomas got a first look at Le Golf National when he played in the French Open in July and he reckons it will be a solid test next week.



• The 2019 FedEx Cup champion will pocket how much?!



• European Amateur champ found murdered on US course



“It's a great course,” he said. “It’s very strategic. I hit seven drivers in four days. It was just all about getting the ball in the fairway because the fairways are extremely narrow and the rough was very long and the fescue was very close to that, as well. It was more so about getting the ball in the fairway and then from there you could attack on some of the holes.

“I think it's going to be a lot different than some Ryder Cups in the past where you could have pars and bogeys winning holes.”