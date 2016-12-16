UK’s Greatest Amateur Hole 2016 crowned

The 17th hole at Brickendon Grange Golf Club in Hertford (above) has beaten nine other of Britain’s most picturesque and challenging golf holes to be crowned the UK’s Greatest Amateur Hole 2016.

The winning club received a high number of public votes and impressed an independent judging panel in the national ‘Grass Roots’ golf competition organised by BusinessInsuranceFor.com, which provides business insurance services for golf and other sports clubs.

Three holes at Scottish golf clubs were included in the top ten, all of which were on courses in Edinburgh. The top ten were:

1. Brickendon Grange Golf Club, Hertford (17th)

2. Robin Hood Golf Club, Solihull (16th)

3. Murrayfield Golf Club, Edinburgh (10th)

4. Easingwold Golf Club, York (18th)

5. Langley Park Golf Club, London (10th)

6. Epping Golf Course, Epping (12th)

7. Toft Country House Hotel and Golf Club, Toft (18th)

8. Merchants of Edinburgh Golf Club, Edinburgh (13th)

9. Rusper Golf Course, Surrey (14th)

10. The Bruntsfield Links, Edinburgh (16th)

In addition to being crowned the UK’s Greatest Amateur Hole 2016, Brickendon Grange Golf Club has received a commemorative plaque, while BusinessInsuranceFor.com will donate £500 on behalf of the club to The Golf Foundation charity, which is committed to helping encourage more young people to take up the game.

Kevin MacKenzie, Head of Affinity Operations of BusinessInsuranceFor, said: “Congratulations to Brickendon Grange Golf Club for its standout hole and for epitomising the best qualities of amateur golf courses everywhere.

“It was a close call between the finalists, but Brickendon Grange Golf Club’s 17th hole strikes the perfect balance between challenge and beauty.”

